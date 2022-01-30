HOME COURT: Georgetown to Host St. John’s at McDonough with Students Only

At 6PM on Thursday the Georgetown Hoyas will host the St. John’s Red Storm at McDonough Arena and students will be the only fans permitted to attend.

Last Big East game with fans at McDonough was in 1984 because of a snowstorm. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 31, 2022

Georgetown Athletics announced in an email to student season ticket holders that the game against St. John’s this Thursday will have attendance limited only to students. — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) January 31, 2022

The BIG EAST has been rescheduling the games lost to COVID as best as they could, but it appears as though Capital One Arena was booked for the selected evening.

Capital One Arena is having a Kacey Musgraves concert on Feb 3 so Georgetown will have to play at McDonough



The issue on Feb 21 was Disney on Ice — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 5, 2022

Press release from GU Hoyas:

St. John’s at Georgetown Game Moves to February 3 WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the St. John’s at Georgetown game, which had been rescheduled for February 21, has been moved to Thursday, February 3, at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be played at McDonough Arena. FS1 will televise the contest. Ticket details will be released the week of January 24.

As of today, St. John’s is 3-5 in the BIG EAST and 11-8 overall. Georgetown, of course, lost to the Johnnies the other week 69-88 in Madison Square Garden.

Since their meeting January 16th, St. John’s has dropped games to Villanova, Seton Hall, and Creighton, with a win at Seton Hall as well. Georgetown has been winless.

That, however, may change with a boisterous student crowd at the legendary McDonough Arena on Thursday.

In recent times, additionally with COVID policies in flux, Georgetown has not been the best about fan and student engagement. There was even a little feather ruffling with some comments from Pat Ewing Jr. on Hoya Locker Room the other week. The move to allow students is a much needed reciprocation of support and gratitude.

The much appreciated student-led blog, Thompson’s Towel, has been strongly calling for the McDonough game to be “students only” despite the university’s COVID rules potentially eliminating any fan attendance. It sounds like their calls were answered.

Being a fan means showing up to support one’s team through thick and thin. @ArmenHaratunian calls on the Georgetown administration to allow fans at McDonough Arena on Feb. 3 and reaffirm their support for the Hoyas’ basketball program.https://t.co/g3DE2XnVpO — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) January 25, 2022

Recent BIG EAST games using on-campus and student-only approaches have been exciting to watch, including Seton Hall getting blown out at home, on their own campus, in front of a raucous student crowd.

Whether St. John’s enjoys the adversary or learned some tricks remains to be seen when they visit D.C. this week.

HOYA SAXA