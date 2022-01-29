Hoyas Lose to Butler 56-53, Remain Winless in Big East Play

Painful way to end a hard fought game.

The Hoyas went into Hinkle today in need of a win and came up just short at the buzzer. After taking an early two point lead in the opening minutes of the game, foul trouble to Aminu Mohammad would make it difficult for Georgetown to find their offense in the first half. The Hoyas would claw their way back and close the gap right before half, before a no-call push off led to an open 3 and a 32-26 score at halftime.

The second half would not start off well for the Hoyas as they quickly found themselves fighting a double digit deficit. Despite the hole, the Hoyas showed fight and battled back to making it a 1-2 possession game, eventually taking a lead in the closing minutes. A last second foul call would put Butler at the line and give them the lead for good.

Obviously a hard time for the Hoyas right now, we’re all frustrated, but I love this team and will still be there to support them every step of the way.

Hoya Saxa

Recap from GU Hoyas below:

Georgetown Falls Short at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team nearly knocked off the Butler University Bulldogs with a late 7-0 run, but ultimately fell, 56-53, on Saturday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Hoyas are 6-12 overall with a 0-7 mark in BIG EAST action while Butler moves to 11-10 with a 4-6 BIG EAST record.

ON THE RECORD

“You can definitely see some growth in them but it’s hard to concentrate on that. When the objective is to win, you do whatever you have to do to win. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for us tonight even though we did do some good things.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Aminu Mohammed led a pair of Hoyas in double figures with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. The freshman also pulled down a squad-best six rebounds and a pair of steals.

● Donald Carey added 12 points and five boards in 38 minutes of action.

● Dante Harris recorded a game-high five assists to go along with seven points and matched a team-best six rebounds.

● The Hoyas registered 32 of their 53 points in the paint while recording more helpers (11-8) than the Bulldogs.

● Georgetown outscored Butler, 27-24, in the second half.

HOW IT HAPPENED

● Holloway and Timothy Ighoefe each scored a bucket to put Georgetown on a 4-0 run to open the game (18:11).

● Both teams kept pace with each other over the next six minutes with Ryan Mutumbo scoring five-straight points for a 11-8 edge (11:56).

● The Blue & Gray jumped out to a 9-2 run, capped off by an emphatic Mohammed dunk to cut the Bulldog lead to one, 21-20 (5:36).

● Carey drained triples on back-to-back trips down the court, keeping it a one-possession game late in the first (2:06) before going into halftime trailing, 32-26.

● Mohammed opened the Hoya scoring at the rim before Harris drove down the lane for another basket and slashed the Butler lead to eight, 38-30 (16:26).

● Georgetown went on a 12-3 run over the next five minutes and cut the GU deficit to three, 45-42, at the under-12 (11:13).

● The Blue & Gray cut Butler’s edge to one, 47-46, on Carey’s jumper and a Harris layup for a Hoya 4-0 spurt (8:03).

● GU scored seven unanswered, five of which came off of Mohammed’s hand to give Georgetown a 53-52 lead (1:24).

● Butler scored four points in the final 1:05 to knock off the Hoyas, 56-53.

UP NEXT

Georgetown will return home to square off with Seton Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at Capital One Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FS1. Tuesday’s contest can be heard locally on 1580 AM with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.