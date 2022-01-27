CAVALRY: Howard G Wayne Bristol Jr Joins Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced that their open roster spot is officially filled with the 2019-20 MEAC Rookie of the Year, Wayne Bristol, Jr.

Georgetown is adding Bristol mid season, which is far from normal for the Hoyas.

If Bristol is eligible, when's the last time the Hoyas added a player midseason (second semester) and he played?



I think it's Lee Scruggs in the 99-00 campaign. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 28, 2022

Bristol is a 6’6” guard/wing from Upper Marlboro, MD, known for his shooting and athleticism.

Bristol is now eligible, after leaving Howard in October before the season started.

Patrick Ewing said in the post-game press conference on Wednesday after the UConn game that the “cavalry” wasn't coming, but this addition is as close as Hoyas fans can hope for regarding some new energy and talent to rejuvenate a struggling team. Bristol has been watching and rooting just like us.

yessir! finish the half off strong! — Wayne Bristol Jr. (@WAYNEBRISTOLJR) January 20, 2022

Bristol missed 2020-21 season due to injury, presumed to be a labrum issue, but he played well in 2019-20, averaging 12.5 ppg in 31 mpg, shooting 40% from three while attempting almost 4 threes per game.

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown had an extra scholarship open due to Tre King’s unavailability.

Wayne Bristol Jr is reported to be a high-character, high-athleticism player. It is believed he has at least 3 years of eligibility.

Here are some highlights.

Press Release from GUHoyas:

Hoyas Add Wayne Bristol Jr.

WASHINGTON – Georgetown men’s basketball has announced the midseason addition of former Howard University standout Wayne Bristol Jr. to its 2021-22 roster.

WAYNE BRISTOL JR. (JR. / GUARD / 6-6 / 205)

Bristol Jr. was named the 2019-20 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year.

He played all 33 games in 2019-20, making 28 starts for Howard and finishing second on the team in scoring (12.6 ppg).

The Hoya newcomer ranked among the league leaders in multiple categories, including free throw percentage (79.4%), three-point percentage (40.0%) and three-pointers made per game (1.5)

Bristol Jr. reached double figures in scoring 23 times and put forth five 20-point performances during his rookie campaign, including a career-best 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting at Coppin State (1/27/20), including a 6-of-10 performance from downtown.

The 2019-20 MEAC Rookie of the Year suffered an injury at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign and sat out during the COVID-shortened season for the Bison.

Welcome, Wayne! HOYA SAXA!