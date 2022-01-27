HINKLE CHECK UP: Has Hoyas’ Hot Shooting Held Up on Hinkle Hardwood?

Over the past 8 years, the Georgetown Hoyas have had some pretty good luck at Hinkle Fieldhouse when facing the Butler Bulldogs. The Hoyas and their clinically depressed fans could really use some time watching the ball go through the net often on Saturday. The question is, has the Hoya-Hinkle-Heat kept smoldering?

The short answer is that they cooled down. However, before 2021, Patrick Ewing’s teams had not lost in Hinkle. Last year Georgetown actually played two games at Hinkle: the January 6th game against Butler and the March 20th NCAA Tournament game against Colorado. Each resulted in a loss.

Over the past 8 years the Hoyas are 6-2 when playing away against Butler. A quick look at the percentages indicates that Georgetown overall shoots the ball pretty well in Hinkle Fieldhouse, which may go a long way for a team who struggles with consistency.

Last year’s poor shooting against Butler brought down the averages significantly. Georgetown shot well from three (43%) but was 11 for 38 (29%) for two-pointers. Check the full box score below. Ouch.

The Colorado tournament game was not factored in, but shooting 23 for 58 from the field and 8 for 24 from three is hardly any kind of hot shooting. It’s pretty safe to say that any Hoya Hinkle Heat has simmered considerably. In two games at Hinkle, Dante Harris is 3 for 12 for 2FGs and 3-9 3FGs, while Donald Carey is 2-6 2FGs and 3-6 from three. At least, Timothy Ighoefe is 3 for 5 in three games!

Hopefully Georgetown shoots the ball well in this trip to Indiana. Overall this year, the Hoyas have been 442 for 1045 (42.3 %) from the field, which is not great, but have shot 144 for 373 (38.6%) from beyond the arc—good for 16th in the nation. A solid game plan might include launching 30 three-point attempts.

Then again, Creighton just shot 2 for 22 from downtown on a Wednesday night trip to Hinkle where they lost 72-55. Read that again, the notoriously free-shooting Creighton only made two three pointers at Hinkle, only a few days before Georgetown has to visit Butler. Yikes.

A lot of highlights were cut tonight...

⬇️Second Half highlights from tonight's W ⬇️#ButlerWay | #Team124 pic.twitter.com/kGnHjO4qQl — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) January 27, 2022

Maybe looking back at past Georgetown-Butler performances is not as informative as we thought. Still, each GU performance at Butler, with box scores below, has its own top shooters from inside and outside the arc (save for 2021), but there was some pretty high percentage shooting by each team. It’s hard to deny that Georgetown’s shooters like D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, L.J. Peak, Rodney Pryor, Marcus Derrickson, Jessie Govan, and Greg Malinowski have demonstrated that Hoyas can be timely heroes at the Hinkle Fieldhouse itself.

Do players better see the hoop with the gym’s different depth? Is there some Hoosier-Hoya-Hinkle-magic? Did Indiana-native DSR share some tips with the squad to be passed down?

Which game stands out in your memory?

January 6, 2021: 55-63 (Recap)

Georgetown (3-7) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Jahvon Blair 38 4 16 .250 1 8 .125 3 8 .375 0 0 1 7 8 2 1 0 2 0 11 Dante Harris 38 3 9 .333 1 6 .167 2 3 .667 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 3 1 8 Qudus Wahab 33 4 8 .500 4 8 .500 0 0 1 1 1.000 3 9 12 0 2 2 0 3 9 Donald Carey 32 2 8 .250 1 5 .200 1 3 .333 1 2 .500 0 3 3 3 0 0 1 2 6 Jamorko Pickett 31 4 13 .308 2 8 .250 2 5 .400 2 2 1.000 4 7 11 4 0 0 3 4 12 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Chudier Bile 12 2 4 .500 1 2 .500 1 2 .500 2 3 .667 2 1 3 0 0 0 3 3 7 Timothy Ighoefe 7 1 1 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 2 Kobe Clark 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Sibley 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 T.J. Berger 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 School Totals 200 20 59 .339 11 38 .289 9 21 .429 6 8 .750 11 30 41 12 3 2 15 15 55 View Original Table

Generated 1/27/2022. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 1/27/2022.

February 15, 2020: 73-66 (Recap)

Georgetown (15-10) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Terrell Allen 40 9 14 .643 5 10 .500 4 4 1.000 0 0 0 2 2 3 0 0 2 2 22 Jahvon Blair 40 4 10 .400 1 4 .250 3 6 .500 5 6 .833 0 4 4 2 0 0 2 0 16 Jagan Mosely 40 2 4 .500 2 3 .667 0 1 .000 4 4 1.000 0 3 3 5 1 1 3 3 8 Jamorko Pickett 37 4 10 .400 1 6 .167 3 4 .750 1 2 .500 1 5 6 2 1 1 0 1 12 Qudus Wahab 28 4 6 .667 4 6 .667 0 0 3 6 .500 3 4 7 1 0 0 0 4 11 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Timothy Ighoefe 12 2 4 .500 2 4 .500 0 0 0 0 2 3 5 0 1 0 0 3 4 George Muresan 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 School Totals 200 25 48 .521 15 33 .455 10 15 .667 13 18 .722 6 21 27 13 3 2 7 14 73 View Original Table

Generated 1/5/2021. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 1/5/2021.

January 2, 2019: 84-76

Georgetown (11-3) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Jessie Govan 34 5 12 .417 3 7 .429 2 5 .400 5 8 .625 2 4 6 2 1 3 1 1 17 Greg Malinowski 33 10 12 .833 4 5 .800 6 7 .857 0 1 .000 1 6 7 4 1 0 2 1 26 James Akinjo 30 2 8 .250 0 5 .000 2 3 .667 6 8 .750 0 3 3 3 1 0 6 3 12 Josh LeBlanc 30 5 6 .833 5 6 .833 0 0 2 9 .222 0 3 3 2 2 3 1 0 12 Jamorko Pickett 24 0 5 .000 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 0 0 0 4 4 2 0 1 1 4 0 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Jahvon Blair 19 2 3 .667 0 0 2 3 .667 0 0 0 5 5 2 0 0 1 0 6 Jagan Mosely 16 1 2 .500 1 1 1.000 0 1 .000 3 4 .750 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 2 5 Kaleb Johnson 11 1 2 .500 1 2 .500 0 0 2 2 1.000 0 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 4 Grayson Carter 3 1 1 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 School Totals 200 27 51 .529 15 29 .517 12 22 .545 18 32 .563 3 28 31 16 7 7 15 15 84 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

February 13, 2018: 87-83

Georgetown (15-10) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Marcus Derrickson 34 11 13 .846 8 10 .800 3 3 1.000 2 2 1.000 2 5 7 2 1 1 0 0 27 Jessie Govan 31 6 11 .545 6 11 .545 0 0 5 9 .556 0 12 12 4 0 3 2 4 17 Jamorko Pickett 31 2 7 .286 0 1 .000 2 6 .333 4 4 1.000 0 0 0 1 1 0 5 2 10 Kaleb Johnson 25 2 3 .667 2 2 1.000 0 1 .000 2 2 1.000 2 4 6 3 0 0 0 3 6 Jonathan Mulmore 17 1 1 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 0 3 4 .750 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 4 5 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Trey Dickerson 21 7 8 .875 5 6 .833 2 2 1.000 2 6 .333 0 1 1 3 1 0 2 3 18 Jahvon Blair 20 0 5 .000 0 2 .000 0 3 .000 1 2 .500 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jagan Mosely 19 1 3 .333 0 1 .000 1 2 .500 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 2 2 3 Antwan Walker 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 School Totals 200 30 51 .588 22 34 .647 8 17 .471 19 29 .655 4 25 29 20 3 4 13 18 87 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

January 28, 2017: 85-81

Georgetown (12-10) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS L.J. Peak 38 6 9 .667 3 4 .750 3 5 .600 7 8 .875 0 3 3 6 0 0 2 2 22 Rodney Pryor 32 8 14 .571 5 8 .625 3 6 .500 1 2 .500 0 4 4 1 0 0 3 4 20 Jonathan Mulmore 30 1 4 .250 1 2 .500 0 2 .000 2 2 1.000 0 2 2 1 1 0 3 4 4 Bradley Hayes 14 3 3 1.000 3 3 1.000 0 0 0 1 .000 1 4 5 0 0 1 3 2 6 Marcus Derrickson 14 2 3 .667 1 1 1.000 1 2 .500 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 2 5 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Jessie Govan 26 8 9 .889 5 6 .833 3 3 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 3 3 3 0 3 0 2 20 Jagan Mosely 22 0 1 .000 0 0 0 1 .000 0 0 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 3 0 Kaleb Johnson 12 2 4 .500 2 3 .667 0 1 .000 2 2 1.000 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 6 Akoy Agau 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 1.000 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 Reggie Cameron 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 School Totals 200 30 47 .638 20 27 .741 10 20 .500 15 18 .833 2 19 21 17 3 4 13 21 85 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

February 2, 2016: 76-87

Georgetown (13-10) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera 40 7 16 .438 2 7 .286 5 9 .556 2 4 .500 0 2 2 7 1 0 2 3 21 Isaac Copeland 31 4 13 .308 4 9 .444 0 4 .000 3 4 .750 0 3 3 1 1 0 0 2 11 Bradley Hayes 26 5 6 .833 5 6 .833 0 0 2 3 .667 1 4 5 1 1 0 1 4 12 Kaleb Johnson 26 2 5 .400 1 4 .250 1 1 1.000 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 0 4 5 Marcus Derrickson 14 0 3 .000 0 2 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 3 2 5 1 1 1 2 4 0 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS L.J. Peak 22 8 13 .615 6 9 .667 2 4 .500 4 5 .800 1 1 2 2 0 0 2 4 22 Tre Campbell 14 0 1 .000 0 0 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Jessie Govan 12 2 4 .500 1 3 .333 1 1 1.000 0 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 5 Reggie Cameron 11 0 1 .000 0 0 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Riyan Williams 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 School Totals 200 28 62 .452 19 40 .475 9 22 .409 11 16 .688 6 14 20 15 7 1 9 29 76 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

March 3, 2015: 60-54

Georgetown (19-9) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera 37 5 9 .556 3 5 .600 2 4 .500 4 4 1.000 1 6 7 2 2 0 2 1 16 Jabril Trawick 34 3 6 .500 2 2 1.000 1 4 .250 2 2 1.000 0 0 0 4 0 1 3 2 9 Isaac Copeland 30 1 6 .167 0 3 .000 1 3 .333 2 2 1.000 1 2 3 0 1 3 1 4 5 Joshua Smith 20 4 4 1.000 4 4 1.000 0 0 2 3 .667 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 10 L.J. Peak 11 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 0 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Tre Campbell 21 3 5 .600 1 2 .500 2 3 .667 2 2 1.000 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Mikael Hopkins 19 3 3 1.000 3 3 1.000 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 1 1 4 1 4 6 Aaron Bowen 14 1 3 .333 0 1 .000 1 2 .500 1 2 .500 0 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 4 Paul White 13 0 5 .000 0 4 .000 0 1 .000 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 Bradley Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 School Totals 200 20 43 .465 13 26 .500 7 17 .412 13 15 .867 2 18 20 13 9 10 10 19 60 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

January 11, 2014: 70-67

Georgetown (11-4) Table Basic Box Score Stats Starters MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera 44 7 16 .438 6 11 .545 1 5 .200 3 3 1.000 3 4 7 5 1 1 2 2 18 Markel Starks 44 5 14 .357 3 7 .429 2 7 .286 3 7 .429 1 4 5 1 0 0 1 2 15 Reggie Cameron 32 4 10 .400 3 3 1.000 1 7 .143 0 1 .000 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 2 9 Mikael Hopkins 29 1 6 .167 1 6 .167 0 0 0 0 1 4 5 3 1 1 2 5 2 Nate Lubick 16 3 6 .500 3 6 .500 0 0 0 1 .000 2 1 3 1 0 0 2 5 6 Reserves MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Aaron Bowen 29 5 8 .625 5 7 .714 0 1 .000 1 2 .500 2 3 5 1 2 1 1 3 11 John Caprio 16 1 1 1.000 1 1 1.000 0 0 1 2 .500 0 4 4 2 0 1 2 4 3 Moses Abraham 15 3 3 1.000 3 3 1.000 0 0 0 0 3 5 8 0 0 1 1 5 6 School Totals 225 29 64 .453 25 44 .568 4 20 .200 8 16 .500 12 28 40 13 4 5 11 28 70 View Original Table

Generated 2/11/2020. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 2/11/2020.

We’ll see if the Hoyas can get back to their hot shooting at Hinkle on Saturday.

We can hope, right?