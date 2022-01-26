 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LINKS: Huskies Hand Humbled Hoyas Harsh Realities

New, 3 comments

Georgetown Crushed at UConn, 73-96

By whipple
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Connecticut David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas were beaten by the UConn Huskies, 73-96. It wasn’t pretty for Hoyas fans who were looking for any signs of hope that this season will improve. UConn is playing really well, and only a few teams in the nation would have had a chance against them on Tuesday night.

Patrick Ewing, in his post-game press conference, per GUHoyas.com, said, “We have 14 more [BIG EAST games] to go. We still have a chance to get ourselves back in the hunt. We just have to stay positive, watch the film and show them things that we didn’t do right tonight. We have to regroup and come back before our next game on Saturday [at Butler].”

It’s unclear if anything new can be learned by the players, the staff, and even the fans from reviewing the game tape. The defensive effort has to improve drastically, because racing a team to 70 points isn’t cutting it right now—even at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Here are the links:

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...