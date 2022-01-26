LINKS: Huskies Hand Humbled Hoyas Harsh Realities

The Georgetown Hoyas were beaten by the UConn Huskies, 73-96. It wasn’t pretty for Hoyas fans who were looking for any signs of hope that this season will improve. UConn is playing really well, and only a few teams in the nation would have had a chance against them on Tuesday night.
Patrick Ewing, in his post-game press conference, per GUHoyas.com, said, “We have 14 more [BIG EAST games] to go. We still have a chance to get ourselves back in the hunt. We just have to stay positive, watch the film and show them things that we didn’t do right tonight. We have to regroup and come back before our next game on Saturday [at Butler].”
It’s unclear if anything new can be learned by the players, the staff, and even the fans from reviewing the game tape. The defensive effort has to improve drastically, because racing a team to 70 points isn’t cutting it right now—even at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday.
UConn's 145.9 offensive efficiency rating is the worst allowed by Georgetown in the KenPom era (since 2002). It is... not particularly close.— Husky enthusiast (@NoEscalators) January 26, 2022
It is UConn's fifth best offensive performance in the same period. pic.twitter.com/0pYaoVJyKo
The defense is now the worst defense in Big East history for as long as KenPom has tracked it (2002).— Nolan (@NationWideNolan) January 26, 2022
40 of UConn's 96 points came by dunk or layup. Ighoefe and Mutombo could not compete inside.— HoyaSaxa.com (@hoyatalk) January 26, 2022
Rock Bottom: Hoyas Crushed by UConn, 96-73 https://t.co/SkBJxG7t0F pic.twitter.com/1JyTu38TN1— Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) January 26, 2022
Ewing on the diff between Villanova & UConn— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 26, 2022
I told them that if you are playing against great athletes you can't try and out jump or be more athletic. You have to put bodies on them. We didn't do that tonight. They out competed us today. 19 off rebounds...that's effort.
Not your average catch-and-shoot three ?— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 26, 2022
Dante Harris HEAVES it cross-court to Aminu Mohammed for the @GeorgetownHoops three. pic.twitter.com/VmpdwJdme7
Recap: #UConn takes care of business against Georgetown at home https://t.co/9fE3RDcfCF pic.twitter.com/fbdZew2cOv— The UConn Blog (@TheUConnBlog) January 26, 2022
No. 20 UConn cruises past Georgetown #Connecticut #GeorgetownHoops #HOYASAXA #WEAREGEORGETOWN https://t.co/DqrfPXxRx6— FieldLevelMedia (@FieldLevelMedia) January 26, 2022
More Ewing on Mutombo— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 26, 2022
"When he's in there I try and make sure we get him the ball, that's one of the best things he does. He can score."
???@RyanMutombo???#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/nkUt90CgwI— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 26, 2022
No. 20 UConn men’s basketball team routs Georgetown behind Isaiah Whaley, Adama Sanogo https://t.co/wpUmgbwuyI— David Borges (@DaveBorges) January 26, 2022
UConn dropping 10 spots in defensive efficiency after a 23-point win because Georgetown made eight of 12 threes in the first half is pretty funny, honestly. pic.twitter.com/z7M45sgzIi— Tim (@TimFromUConn) January 26, 2022
