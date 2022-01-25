GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 20 UConn

Game 17: Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5) at No. 20 UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2)

When: Tuesday 8:30 pm

Where: Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, Connecticut)

Series: Hoyas lead 36-32

Last meeting: The Huskies swept Georgetown last season and came just short of hitting the century mark in a 98-82 home win over the Hoyas on March 6, 2021.

TV: CBSSN (Andrew Catalon & Pete Gillen)

Radio: 99.1 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 387, Radio.com

NET Ranking: UConn 15, Georgetown 201

KenPom Ranking: UConn 18, Georgetown 155

KenPom Projection: UConn 84-67 (94%)

Line: UConn -15.5, o/u 148

PREVIEW

Georgetown came up with one of its best halves of the season this past Saturday but ultimately faded in the last 10 minutes in falling to No. 11 Villanova 85-74. It was the Hoyas second straight loss to a Top 25 team and sixth overall. Georgetown is now a program worst 0-5 to start things out in the Big East after winning last season’s conference tournament.

It doesn’t get any easier tonight.

Last night the Hoyas opened up as 17-point underdogs against No. 20 UConn. It’s since come down to 15.5 at most spots but that’s still quite the number between conference foes.

In Georgetown’s post-covid pause renaissance last season, UConn was the one team they struggled with before the NCAA Tournament. Dan Hurley’s Huskies scored two double-digit wins over the Hoyas in games that were well over by halftime.

With a full strength Georgetown team expected, my main thing to watch for is, will Patrick Ewing play Ryan Mutombo?

NATION ATTENTION

In good times, Georgetown - UConn gaining top billing on ESPN’s College Basketball would make sense. When it ended up in that spot today - with Georgetown a huge underdog - it could only mean one thing - the national media is starting to notice the rough times for what was once the flagship program of the Big East.

So first it was the Washington Post last weekend, today it’s ESPN.com:

"If Georgetown can't drastically change its season in the weeks ahead, then the school will face questions about its next steps and the future of arguably the greatest player in its history."https://t.co/vhQBq4RJq5 — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) January 25, 2022

And in case you missed what the post had to say:

It's not just that Georgetown lost its fifth straight conference game to open Big East play - the first time that's happened in program history. It's that the Hoyas, once ubiquitous with DC hoops, has become irrelevant.



And that's a problem.



Some words:https://t.co/msZvSaRxO0 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 22, 2022

Bobby’s Prediction

No. 20 UConn 92, Georgetown 77

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!