LINKS: Hoyas Held Off By Providence, Look Ahead to Hosting Villanova

The Georgetown Hoyas may have lost to the Providence Friars on Thursday evening, 75-83, but it was the strongest they have looked in 2022. That said, Patrick Ewing’s squad is still some distance away from where they and the fans want to be. At this point, many fans are looking for signs of evolution in the program.

Georgetown shot 13-23 (56.5%) from three but 26-65 (40%) overall from the field. The Hoyas lost the rebound battle 32-33, but had fewer turnovers (10-12) and had more points off turnovers 20-12.

Dante Harris shooting 3-11 FGs did not help, nor did Collin Holloway going 1-9 FGs (1-3 3PT) or Timothy Ighoefe’s 1-6 from the field, but it felt like—except for that initial 0-13 run—the finally-freaking-healthy Georgetown Hoyas played better than the 21st-ranked team.

Defense continued to be an issue, especially with a couple late-game wide-open three point attempts. Providence, typically shooting about 33% from three, shot 9-19 from beyond the arc against the Hoyas with Noah Horchler (4-7 3PT) predictably leading the way.

With Villanova on Saturday, the question will be which group of Hoyas comes out to compete. In recent history, Georgetown has stepped up against Villanova and played competitively. This season’s iteration of Villanova, however, is known for a couple things that the Hoyas have struggled with: (1) ball movement leading to open perimeter looks and (2) off-ball pressing defense.

One area that Villanova does not usually push Georgetown is getting a paint-touch before kicking the ball out to the perimeter. Such inside-then-outside ball movement has caused Georgetown to over-help and then scramble pretty consistently this season. Communication may have improved against Providence, but kick-outs were how the Friars held Georgetown off during that final stretch. Maybe Hoya fans will see further evolution.

