Patrick Ewing to miss 2nd straight game Sunday as Georgetown takes on St. John’s at MSG

Georgetown confirmed that Patrick Ewing will miss his second straight game when the Hoyas (6-7, 0-2) take on St. John’s (9-5, 1-2) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 4:30 pm on FOX. Assistant Louis Orr will once again be the acting head coach.

Ewing was unavailable for the Hoyas 72-58 loss to Butler on Thursday in accordance with DC Department of Health guidelines.

The Hoyas, who have lost both games since coming off their nearly three week covid pause - and three straight overall, were also missing starters Donald Carey, Dante Harris and reserve Kobe Clark. No player updates were given although it looks as thought the team had made it to MSG.

The Hoyas split with St. John’s last season, with both winning at home. The regular season loss to St. John’s was, however, played at Carnesecca Arena due to covid.

Georgetown did win all four of it’s games at Madison Square Garden last season to earn their conference record 8th BIG EAST Tournament title.