GAME THREAD: Butler at Georgetown

Your Georgetown Hoyas are back at it tonight hosting Butler in what feels like a very early must-win type of game. The game is further complicated as Georgetown announced that coach Patrick Ewing will be unavailable in accordance with DC Department of Health guidelines. Assistant Louis Orr will serve as acting coach.

Game 13: Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-1)

When: Thursday 7 pm

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 10-8

Last meeting: Georgetown won the rare home meeting against Butler last season, 78-63

TV: FS1 (Eric Collins & Donny Marshall)

Radio: 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 384, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Butler 142, Georgetown 182

KenPom Ranking: Butler 122, Georgetown 129

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 71-69 (59%)

Line: Georgetown -1.5

PREVIEW

One game after putting everyone on notice during a brief post game press conference following a heavy defeat to Marquette, Ewing will be unable to coach for at least one game due to local health guidelines. Georgetown’s press release seems to indicate Ewing’s absence could last longer than just one game after stating that assistant coach Louis Orr will serve as the acting coach ‘starting’ with tonight’s Butler game. Although it’s been awhile, Orr had success in the Big East. Orr, a standout player at Syracuse, led Seton Hall to three winning seasons in conference play and two NCAA Tournament at-large berths between 2001-06. Orr was the Big East coach of the year in 2003.

Coaching duties aside, tonight is a big game between two struggling Big East teams. As a whole the league did work in the non-conference portion of the season and as a result seven teams pop up in most of these super-early NCAA Tournament projections. If either Georgetown or Butler are going to make a move towards the middle of the standings, it will need to begin with winning against other lesser teams. Butler has already taken Step 1 there with a win vs DePaul.

This is a matchup that has historically gone in favor of the away team although each held serve at home last season. Georgetown has lost five straight to Butler at Capital One Arena, with three coming in overtime(s).

MISSING CAPTAIN

I’m not going to say that Donald Carey would have been the difference in the Hoyas 28-point loss last time out but not having him available was a major issue. Georgetown’s captain is a Top 20 scorer in the league (12.8ppg), leads the Big East in FT % (94) and his 2.5 threes made per game is fifth. More importantly he’s the leader and one of the few Hoyas with experience in the Big East.

FOR STARTERS

Georgetown has used five different starting lineups through the first 12 games this season. Aminu Mohammed, who leads the Hoyas in scoring (14.4) and rebounding (8.5), is the only player to start every game.

BULLDOGS REPORT

Butler brought back most of their players from a 10-15 covid season but haven’t gotten off to a good start in coach Lavall Jordan’s fifth season. In starting a three game road trip in six days, tonight is absolutely their best shot at a win. Much like Georgetown, Butler’s KenPom page isn’t for the faint at heart. Chuck Harris and Aarron Thompson are two local DMV guards that found their way to Indianapolis. Bryce Golden - a big from nearby Winchester - is one of three Bulldogs averaging double-figures. Bryce Nze leads the team in rebounding (5.3). A good sign for Georgetown is that Butler is 10th in the league in 3-point shooting

Bobby’s Prediction

Georgetown 75, Butler 71

HOYA SAXA!