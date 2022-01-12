GUIDELINES OVER SIDELINES: Patrick Ewing to Miss Butler Game Thursday

Fans of the Georgetown Hoyas looking forward to the second BIG EAST game back will not see their 7-foot head coach on the sidelines. Per recent releases, Georgetown’s Head Coach Patrick Ewing will not be on the sidelines in accordance with DC Department of Health Guidelines. It sounds like he was exposed to COVID.

UPDATE: Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing will be unavailable for Thursday’s game against Butler (January 13) in accordance with DC Department of Health guidelines.



Assistant Coach Louis Orr will serve as the acting coach starting with the Butler game. — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 12, 2022

Assistant Coach Louis Orr will serve as the acting coach against Butler. The words “starting with the Butler game” seem to indicate that Ewing is likely healthy enough to carry out his coaching duties in the meantime, likely remotely.

At Seton Hall Orr went 80-69 (38-42) with 2 trips to the NCAA Tournament and once to the NIT from 2001-06. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 12, 2022

Ewing’s specific following of DC Department of Health guidelines might indicate that NYC guidelines, if different, could allow him to participate on Sunday in the game against St. John’s. Or not.

On Tuesday, fans of BIG EAST basketball found out that the Providence vs. Creighton game would be postponed due to COVID.

Breaking: Tonight’s Providence at Creighton game is canceled due to COVID issues with the Friars. The Big East will attempt to reschedule this game for later in the season. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) January 11, 2022

The BIG EAST also had a successful “All-Access” broadcast on FS1 featuring Marquette and DePaul.

The recent news about Ewing news is certainly a blow to Georgetown who was supposed to be progressing past their 2021-22 COVID experience. If Ewing has been exposed, there is a chance that other players may be exposed, too.

Ewing, notably, had issues with COVID in Spring of 2020.

Patrick Ewing had blood clot during 'rough' COVID-19 battle https://t.co/INGSECzvsE pic.twitter.com/KTslDkswXQ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 1, 2020

Best of luck, Patrick! Stay safe everyone. HOYA SAXA.