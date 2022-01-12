 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GUIDELINES OVER SIDELINES: Patrick Ewing to Miss Butler Game Thursday

Georgetown’s Head Coach will be unavailable in accordance with DC Department of Health guidelines 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 23 Georgetown at Seton Hall Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fans of the Georgetown Hoyas looking forward to the second BIG EAST game back will not see their 7-foot head coach on the sidelines. Per recent releases, Georgetown’s Head Coach Patrick Ewing will not be on the sidelines in accordance with DC Department of Health Guidelines. It sounds like he was exposed to COVID.

Assistant Coach Louis Orr will serve as the acting coach against Butler. The words “starting with the Butler game” seem to indicate that Ewing is likely healthy enough to carry out his coaching duties in the meantime, likely remotely.

Ewing’s specific following of DC Department of Health guidelines might indicate that NYC guidelines, if different, could allow him to participate on Sunday in the game against St. John’s. Or not.

On Tuesday, fans of BIG EAST basketball found out that the Providence vs. Creighton game would be postponed due to COVID.

The BIG EAST also had a successful “All-Access” broadcast on FS1 featuring Marquette and DePaul.

The recent news about Ewing news is certainly a blow to Georgetown who was supposed to be progressing past their 2021-22 COVID experience. If Ewing has been exposed, there is a chance that other players may be exposed, too.

Ewing, notably, had issues with COVID in Spring of 2020.

Best of luck, Patrick! Stay safe everyone. HOYA SAXA.

