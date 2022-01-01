RESCHEDULED: Georgetown to Visit Providence on Jan. 20, Creighton on Feb. 14

Happy New Year, Hoyas Fans! 2022 is bringing some interesting news to Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas as two of the four games that were previously canceled will be rescheduled. The game up in Providence will be January 20 at 5PM while the meeting with Creighton out at Omaha will be on February 14 at 9PM.

One potential disadvantage of the rescheduling is that Georgetown will now face Creighton in back-to-back home and away games on Saturday, February 12th (D.C.) and Monday, 14th (Omaha).

Georgetown’s schedule, with at least 18 games (fingers crossed), currently looks like this:

January 7, 2022 (Friday) 6:30 p.m. Home Marquette Capital One Arena

Marquette Capital One Arena January 13, 2022 (Thursday) 7 p.m. Home Butler Capital One Arena

Butler Capital One Arena January 16, 2022 (Sunday) Noon or 4:30 p.m. Away St. John’s New York, N.Y.

January 20, 2022 (Thursday) 5 p.m. Away Providence College Providence, RI

January 22, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Villanova Capital One Arena

Villanova Capital One Arena January 25, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Away Connecticut Storrs, Conn.

January 29, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Away Butler Indianapolis, Ind.

February 1, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Home Seton Hall Capital One Arena

Seton Hall Capital One Arena February 6, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Providence Capital One Arena

Providence Capital One Arena February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) 9 p.m. Away DePaul Chicago, Ill.

February 12, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Creighton Capital One Arena

Creighton Capital One Arena February 14, 2022 (Monday) 9 p.m. Away Creighton University Omaha, Neb.

February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 8 p.m. Away Marquette Milwaukee, Wis.

February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 5 p.m. Away Villanova Villanova, Pa.

February 24, 2022 (Thursday) 8 p.m. Home DePaul Capital One Arena

DePaul Capital One Arena February 27, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Connecticut Capital One Arena

Connecticut Capital One Arena March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 7 p.m. Away Seton Hall Newark, N.J.

March 5, 2022 (Saturday) TBD Away Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio

The BIG EAST Conference has been trying to reschedule games in chronological order for each team, so there is still plenty of optimism that the home games against St. John’s and Xavier will be rescheduled, as well.

The question will be, when will they be rescheduled and how might the inevitable short rest affect Georgetown and their BIG EAST foes down the stretch.

The biggest gaps of days (5) between games comes February 1-6 between home games against Seton Hall and Providence and February 19-24 between visiting Villanova and hosting DePaul. There is a 4 day stretch between visiting UConn on January 25 and visitng Butler on January 29, but squeezing a game there seems unlikely.

