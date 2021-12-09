FINAL FOUR BOUND: Georgetown Men’s Soccer Looks to Bring Home Another National Championship

The Hoya Men’s soccer team travels to Cary, NC for the “College Cup” (Final Four) this weekend. A meeting with University of Washington looms on Friday night at 8:30 PM EST- with the winner facing the all-ACC Clemson-Notre Dame victor at 2 PM Sunday.

Hoya broadcasters Dan Helfrich and Tom Greaser will not be on the call as ESPNU takes over national coverage. But Dan and Tom share their casual preview here anyway!

First, let’s look at your predictions from Thanksgiving week and recap how the Hoyas got here. Looks like both of you correctly identified 2 of the 4 Final Four teams (decent)…but your predictions of heroic roles for substitutes Marlon Tabora (Tom) and Joe Buck (Dan) were Nostradamus-esque.

TG: Yeah, the team predictions were in line with my winning percentage at a sports book. But the prediction and performance of Tabora in the sweet 16 was epic. A hat trick in an NCAA tournament game. And those 3 goals were scored in a span of 11 minures. Truly remarkable! Marlon actually scored more goals in 11 minutes than my broadcast partner did in his career! The only better individual performance in the NCAA tournament in the history of the program was Steve Neumann’s hat trick against Maryland. That was the first ever appearance for Georgetown in the College Cup and it was a performance for the ages.

DH: Lots of “ice in veins” celebrations throughout sports these days. And we can give all 4 Hoya shooters in the Elite 8 shootout win over West Virginia huge credit for their truly perfect penalties (Stoyanovich, Riviere, Rocha, Buck) as well as GK Giannis Nikopolidis for 3 brilliant saves. But the “Ice in Veins” Hoya of the moment has to go to Buck. Freshman steps up with the match on the line and calmly finishes and sends thousands (ok, maybe hundreds) of students onto the field. Speaking of, I tried to get the “other Joe Buck” interested in sharing the moment on an NFL broadcast but was unsuccessful. Oh well, maybe this weekend.

How do the Hoyas stack up against a Washington team that earned the #2 overall seed in the tourney?

TG: For my money, these are the two best teams in the country. Washington is a talented, dynamic team that is exceptionally well coached. But, for anyone who has listened to us this year it is the same thing we have said about the Hoyas and Coach Wiese. And for as good as Tabora’s hat trick was, Washington has a player (Dylan Teves) who scored a hat trick in consecutive tournament games. This will be a must see college soccer game.

DH: Washington also has a really dangerous defender, Ryan Sailor, who is their target on corners/set pieces. If the Hoyas can deny him, they neutralize a big part of the Husky attack. Meanwhile, Washington will have to make some tactical adjustments to deal with Gtown left wingback Will Sands- who was the Player of the Match against WVU. The battle of coaches is a battle of really close friends who were mentored by the same man, Jamie’s father and soccer legend Bobby Clark. No secrets or surprises…but a ton of mutual respect.

Pretty cool moment this week when Dante Polvara and Sean Zawadzki were both named among 15 semifinalists for the Hermann (soccer’s Heismann) Trophy. Chances the first ever Hoya lifts that individual honor?

TG: Look, the Hermann Trophy is supposed to be awarded to the “top” college soccer player. If that is the only criteria used then both players are deserving. Unfortunately, on many occasions the award ends up going to a player with gaudier statistics.

DH: Chances are at least 50 percent. The respect for both (and the program they come from) is universal.