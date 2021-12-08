GAME THREAD: UMBC Retrievers at Georgetown Hoyas

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but your fightin’ Hoyas of Georgetown (3-4) are facing a (5-3) mid-major opponent led by veteran guard-heavy minutes and an undersized point guard who has a greenlight to shoot pretty much anywhere inside of half-court. Oh, and it’s a midweek game, with a late start, that’s three days ahead of playing your bitter old rival, Syracuse. And did I mention that the opponent is the program who took down #1 seed UVA a few years ago and was the first team to cream Pitt this year? GFL.

LINKS: After Visit to USC, the Georgetown Hoyas Will Host UMBC on Wednesday Night with an 8:30 Tip-off on FS1 https://t.co/fIyRLLj2Is pic.twitter.com/2J8L48AwAs — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) December 8, 2021

So UMBC (5-3) is coming to Washington, D.C. for Georgetown’s game numero ocho and the Hoyas are looking to build momentum for the game against Syracuse and beyond. If Georgetown wasn’t a game under .500 with a slow season start, we might call this the epitome of a “trap game.”

If all those reverse jinxes above don’t work, maybe some defensive tips will. In all seriousness, the playbook to handling UMBC may boil down to limiting their three pointers. This can come from, e.g., (a) getting a hand in their face, (b) not getting lost on screens, (c) not over-helping, and (d) denying the ball to their best shooters. Can the Hoyas consistently do one or more of these? We’ll see.

Game 6: Georgetown Hoyas (3-4) vs UMBC Retrievers (5-3)

When: Wednesday 8:30PM

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 4-0

Last meeting: “In the last meeting on Nov. 25, 2020, Carey was one of four players in double figures, scoring 13 points and pulling down four rebounds in 35 minutes of work. Harris, Kobe Clark, Collin Holloway, Timothy Ighoefe and Malcolm Wilson combined for 14 points, 21 rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.” (GUHOYAS)

TV: FS1 with Kevin Fitzgerald and Donny Marshall

Radio: 99.1 (link?) (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 385

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 116, UMBC 201

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 79, UMBC 71 (79%)

Line: Hoyas -6.5, 152.5

Casual Props O/U

UMBC’s Kennedy and Rogers 3PA - 15.5

Dante Harris Assists - 5.5

Dante Harris Three Point Attempts - 5.5

Point total for Wilson and Mutombo - 6.5

Point total for Holloway and Billingsley - 16.5

Whipple’s Prediction

Georgetown 79 - UMBC 69





Coming to a @GeorgetownHoops game this season? Download the Hoya Lights app and be part of the pre-game light show!



iPhone: https://t.co/bOqkUyHUH1

Android: https://t.co/TljYOVpA4l#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/LI7a3CBFwW — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) December 7, 2021

Leave your witty but mostly non-witty comments below!

Hoya Saxa!