GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas at South Carolina Gamecocks

Happy Sunday!

Your Fighting Hoyas are back in action on a Sunday matinee against the evil Gamecocks of South Carolina.

Below is the Game Preview courtesy of GUHoyas:

Georgetown to Face South Carolina on Sunday

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team will look to stay on the winning track as it hits the road for a 2 p.m. matchup against South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday afternoon.

FOLLOW THE HOYAS

● Sunday’s matchup can be seen live on SEC Network+ with Kevin Fitzgerald calling the play-by-play and Dane Bradshaw providing analysis.

● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 191 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.

● A link to the live stats can be found on GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

● The Hoyas (3-3) are coming off a 91-83 victory over the visiting Longwood Lancers on Tuesday evening. Collin Holloway poured in a career-best 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 effort from the charity stripe against Longwood. The sophomore led five Hoyas in double figures and added a career-best four rebounds off the bench.

● Aminu Mohammed and Kaiden Rice each registered 15 points in Tuesday’s contest. Mohammed went 5-for-10 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career.

● Rice hit all five buckets from deep (5-10 3FG) against the Lancers, pushing his season average to a BIG EAST-leading 4.0 treys per game, which also ranks fifth in the NCAA. He also ranks among the NCAA top 25 with 24 made 3-pointers.

● Dante Harris added 14 points to go along with a season-best seven boards and five assists. The sophomore guard extended his double-digit point-scoring streak to five games with his 14 on Tuesday.

● Donald Carey rounded out the Hoyas in double figures with 12 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. The graduate student has hit all 19 of his shots from the charity stripe this season, tying six other players in the nation with a 100 percent efficiency.

● The Hoyas had five players in double figures, marking the first time since Feb. 20, 2021, against Seton Hall.

● Harris (14.2 ppg), Mohammed (13.8) and Rice (13.7) are ranked 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively, on the BIG EAST scoring leaderboard.

● As a team, Georgetown ranks second in the BIG EAST 3-point field goal percentage (39.1) and fewest fouls (98).

ABOUT THE GAMECOCKS

● South Carolina (5-2) is coming off of an 80-56 loss at Coastal Carolina, snapping its four-game winning streak.

● Head Coach Frank Martin enters his 10th season with the Gamecocks after spending five with Kansas State.

● Jermaine Cousinard leads the team with 13.5 points per contest, while Erik Stevenson averages 13.1 and Keyshawn Bryant adds 11.5 per game.

● As a team, the Gamecocks rank second in the SEC with 13.57 offensive boards per game while Wildens Leveque a conference second-best 3.29 per contest.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

● Sunday marks the sixth meeting between both teams, with the first meeting (12/10/1923) resulting in a 31-14 GU victory.

● The Hoyas and the Gamecocks will meet for the first time since March 24, 2004, and the contest will be the first time Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing and South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin square off.

● The Hoyas boast a 21-14 all-time record against schools currently in the SEC.

● Sunday’s game will feature two of the nation’s top free throw shooters in GU’s Carey and SC’s Stevenson, both have not missed a shot from the charity stripe. Carey is 19-for-19 from the line while Stevenson is 18-for-18.

The Line: South Carolina -5, o/u 147

