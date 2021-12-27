NEW YEAR, SAME CANCELLATIONS: Covid Pause cancels Georgetown’s games vs St. John’s & No. 23 Xavier

The Big East announced on Monday afternoon that Georgetown’s home games against St. John’s on New Year’s Day and against No. 23 Xavier on Jan. 4 have been cancelled. Those games were set to be the first two of a rare four-game conference homestand.

Both Georgetown and St. John’s have been dealing with covid issues which has led to the cancellations of the first four Big East games for each school. The Hoyas covid issues alone canceled the game against the Musketeers.

Three upcoming games have been canceled due to COVID issues in the Georgetown and St. John’s programs.



Marquette at St. John’s – Dec. 29

St. John’s at Georgetown – Jan. 1

Xavier at Georgetown – Jan. 4



Per the BIG EAST policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule. — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) December 27, 2021

Georgetown’s next scheduled game is on Friday, Jan. 7 against Marquette and new coach Shaka Smart. If the Marquette games actually happens, the Hoyas will go 20 days in between games. Georgetown lost at home to TCU on Dec. 18 in it’s last game.

The Hoyas games have been getting cancelled further and further out after their first cancellation this season - Dec. 22 at Providence - was announced just a day prior.

Georgetown's games have been getting canceled further and further out as this pause continues.



Let's look at the timeline for the 4 cancellations so far:



Dec 22 at Providence - 1 day prior

Dec 28 at Creighton - 4 days

Jan 1 St. John's - 5 days

Jan 4 Xavier - 8 days — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 27, 2021

Per the new Big East policy from last weeks, teams will no longer be given forfeit wins or losses and there will be an attempt to make up games lost to covid. Last season Georgetown had four games canceled due to covid but none of those games were made up.

Stay safe and check back here for the latest Hoyas scheduling news.