ANOTHER ONE: COVID Issues Cause Georgetown to Cancel Game at Creighton

Tuesday’s Georgetown Hoyas game, at Creighton (12/28), is OFF due to COVID issues within the Georgetown program. The BIG EAST will attempt to reschedule the game per their revised policy. After the cancelation of the Providence game on Wednesday, this is the second game needing to be rescheduled for Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas.

Georgetown's next opponent - St. John's - had to their game canceled yesterday with Butler b/c of covid issues with the Red Storm. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 24, 2021

As of early Thursday, this cancelation would have resulted in a forfeit, and Georgetown would have been 0-2 in conference play. Now, if the game can’t be rescheduled, it will not count as a loss.

The BIG EAST’s new policy now states:

Under the modified policy, a Conference game will be canceled in the event a school has fewer than seven scholarship players and one countable coach available for a game. The BIG EAST Conference Office will attempt to reschedule any such game(s) in accordance with parameters approved by BIG EAST Directors of Athletics. In the event the rescheduling parameters cannot be fulfilled, the canceled game(s) will be designated as a no contest.

Georgetown played 16 conference games - out of 20 - last season and that looks like it might be more than this season given the start.



The Hoyas were unable to make up any of the four BE games they had canceled in 20-21, finishing 7-9. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 24, 2021

BIG EAST Announces Cancellation of Georgetown at Creighton Game

WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Georgetown at Creighton game, which was scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Georgetown program. Per the revised BIG EAST game cancellation policy announced yesterday, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.