REPORT: Georgetown’s COVID Issues Cause Forfeit to Providence

Well, shit. This is not the way to kick off the BIG EAST schedule for the Georgetown Hoyas. Reports are coming out that the game on Wednesday is canceled, presumably due to Georgetown’s COVID issues.

Mark Providence down as 2-0 in the Big East as sources told @Stadium that Georgetown has COVID issues and can’t play tomorrow against the Friars. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 21, 2021

Can confirm that PC game vs. Georgetown is off, Hiyas with Covid cases. Believe I saw @GoodmanHoops first with sad news. Stay healthy — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) December 21, 2021

In accordance with BIG EAST rules this year, there are no make up games. COVID cancelations result in a loss. This would make Georgetown 0-1 in conference play and 6-6 overall.

BIG EAST policy states:

... if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to an insufficient number of available players (including as a result of COVID), that team shall be deemed to have forfeited with a loss assigned to that team. A win will be assigned to its opponent. The win and loss will be applied to the league standings.

The next game for Patrick Ewing and his squad would be Tuesday, December 28th at Creighton.

After a bit of schadenfreude with DePaul losing two games to this policy, Hoyas fans may start to side with the Blue Demon’s athletic director DeWayne Peevy as he calls for a review of the policy due to new pandemic circumstances triggered by the Omicron variant.

The current Big East forfeit policy was put in place and was supported during a different phase of the pandemic and we will do everything possible to rescind the two losses. https://t.co/emKNig2Tzt pic.twitter.com/ell08daPOT — DeWayne Peevy (@BlueDemonsAD) December 21, 2021

Georgetown’s campus is experiencing a bit of a surge according to the GU microsite on COVID testing.

Some quick notes to capture Georgetown's campus stats for COVID--in December positivity rate has risen from .41% to .77% to 2.9% to now 3.1% https://t.co/Xe7rFoWlAB pic.twitter.com/7QfdeYiMdy — Philadelphia Hoyadays (@PhillyHoyas) December 21, 2021

GU Hoyas Press Release:

