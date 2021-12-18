GAME THREAD: TCU at Georgetown

Your Fighting of Hoyas of Georgetown are riding a three-game winning streak into the final non-conference game of the season against the evil Horned Frogs of Texas Christian!

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 111, TCU 65

KenPom Projection: TCU 72-71 (51%)

Line: TCU -2, o/u 146

Below is the pre-game drop from GU Hoyas!

Georgetown to Welcome TCU for BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle on Saturday

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team will look to make it four in a row when it faces TCU in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle on Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas enter with a 6-4 record while the Horned Frogs hold an 8-1 mark.

FOLLOW THE HOYAS

● Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Aaron Goldstein calling the play-by-play and Nick Bahe providing analysis.

● The game can be heard locally on The Team 980, SiriusXM 385 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.

● A link to the live stats can be found on GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

● Georgetown secured its third-consecutive win and fifth-straight at home with a 85-73 win over Howard on Wednesday night.

● Tyler Beard led five scorers in double figures with a season-high 23 points while Collin Holloway (15), Donald Carey (14), Malcolm Wilson (13) and Dante Harris (10) rounded out the Hoyas scoring.

● Georgetown dominated Howard in all areas underneath the net, outrebounding (41-30), outblocking (8-4) and outscoring the Bison in the paint (44-20) while seeing its bench put up 29 points to the HU’s three.

● The Blue & Gray have four players ranked among the BIG EAST top 20 in scoring as Kaiden Rice leads the way with 14.6 points per game, followed by Aminu Mohammed (14.0 ppg, 12th), Carey (12.9 ppg, 18th) and Harris (12.8 ppg, 19th).

● Rice remains one of the nation’s best shooters from distance with his 4.33 treys per game (2nd) and 39 made triples (6th).

● Reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Mohammed leads the conference with his 8.5 rebounds per game and four double-doubles through 10 starts.

● Carey sits ninth among the nation’s leading free throw shooters, posting a 93.9 percent efficiency from the line.

● Harris continues to sit among the top five in the BIG EAST with 5.3 assists per game (2nd), 39 total assists (3rd), 1.9 steals per game (4th), 19 total steals (4th) and 2.1 assist/turnover ratio (5th).

● As a team, the Hoyas rank in the NCAA’s top 50 with a 39.6 3-point shooting percentage (12th), 42.1 total rebounds per game (20th), 29.1 defensive boards per contest (28th), +8.0 rebound margin (30th), and 13.0 offensive rebounds per game (37th).

ABOUT THE HORNED FROGS

● TCU has won five straight heading into Saturday’s contest with its most recent victory coming against Texas A&M, 68-64.

● Mike Miles leads the team with 16.6 points per game and 41 total assists, both ranking fourth-best in the Big 12.

● The Horned Frogs are one of the best rebounding teams in the country, leading the nation with 15.9 offensive boards per game while ranking 11th in rebound margin (+11.0) and 12th in boards per game (42.8).

● With its success on the boards, TCU has struggled mightily from distance, sitting inside the top 25 for lowest 3-point shooting percentage at 27.9 (326 out of 350).

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

● Saturday marks the 1st meeting between Georgetown and TCU.

● Georgetown holds a 34-32 record against current Big 12 teams with its last win coming at Oklahoma State (81-74, 12/4/19).

Mutombo Coffee:

Bobby’s Prediction

NONE. (Bobby forgot about the Game Thread so I’m doing it for him as my life has very little meaning)

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!