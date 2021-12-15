Freshman Jordan Riley Out Indefinitely, Will Require Shoulder Surgery

WASHINGTON — A Georgetown team spokesperson announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Jordan Riley was out with a shoulder injury and that he will require surgery. Riley was in street clothes on the Hoyas bench against Howard and played two minutes in their last game, a 79-75 win over Syracuse on Dec. 11.

Georgetown freshman Jordan Riley is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Riley will have surgery soon @CasualHoya — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 16, 2021

Coach Patrick Ewing was already shorthanded on Wednesday after it was announced that starter Kaiden Rice and reserve Jalin Billingsley were out with non-covid related illnesses. Neither were in attendance.

Greetings from D.C., where Georgetown (5-4) will play host to Howard (5-4) at 6:30.



Hoyas are down both Kaiden Rice and Jalin Billingsley due to non-COVID illnesses, according to a team spokesperson. — Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) December 15, 2021

Riley, the Gatorade New York player of the year for the 2020-21 season, played in each of the Hoyas first nine games, averaging 12 minutes while scoring 3.2 points and grabbing 2 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-4 guard scored a career-best eight points in the Hoyas 79-57 win over American on Nov. 16.

It looked like Riley may have tweaked something in the Hoyas 100-71 win over UMBC on Dec. 8. He did, however, come back in the game and finished with seven points in 17 minutes.

Looks like Jordan Riley injured himself. Maybe his left shoulder. He already has tape on it. Riley has been subbed out and is talking to the trainer. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 9, 2021

Georgetown is already without starting center Timothy Ighoefe (hand surgery) while sophomore forward Kobe Clark (hamstring) has played in just one game this season.

There was no timetable given for Riley’s return. Classmate Tyler Beard will likely see more minutes in Riley’s prolonged absence.

Georgetown hosts TCU on Saturday in their final non-conference game of the season.