GAME THREAD: Georgetown vs Howard

The homestand continues as your Georgetown Hoyas host the Howard Bison tonight in the 11th edition of the local series first started by former coach Craig Esherick back in 1999.

Game 10: Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) vs Howard Bison (5-4)

When: Tuesday 6:30 pm

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 10-0

Last meeting: Patrick Ewing earned his second win against Howard in a 102-67 rout of the Bison on Dec. 29, 2018.

TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & John Giannini)

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 380, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Georgetown 172, Howard 219

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 110, Howard 248

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 84-71 (87%)

Line: Hoyas -10.5

Mutombo Coffee:

PREVIEW

Well everything certainly felt right last weekend as Georgetown came from behind in defeating nemesis Syracuse (and all three Boeheims) 79-75. Aminu Mohammed wrote himself into the rivalry after just one game with unforgettable second-half performance, Donald Carey and Kaiden Rice continue to provide the much needed shooting, and Tyler Beard may have earned himself more minutes going forward after filling in well during a vital second half stretch while Dante Harris dealt with an injury. Georgetown can show they’ve grown from earlier in the season by taking care of business against a decent Howard team that can really shoot the ball. Believe it not, but Big East play begins in exactly one week for your Hoyas so it’s go-time.

BISON REPORT

Technically speaking, Kenny Blakeney is in his third season as Howard head coach but the Bison only played five times last year due to covid issues. Blakeney played high school ball locally at DeMatha and then was a role player for Coach K at Duke, a member of two NCAA Championship teams. Blakeney was actually an assistant on Louis Orr’s first team at Seton Hall in 2001-02. Ok enough history but I remember Blakeney well from my childhood following sports.

Howard was picked 5th in the now 8-team MEAC and placed two players on the preseason teams in Dontarius James (second-time) Steve Settle III (third-team). Howard is off to a great start and are the highest ranked MEAC team in KenPom.

Elijah Hawkins leads the team in scoring (14.3) and assists (6.9) and is one of four Bison averaging double-figures. Randy Brumant pulls down a team-high 5.6 boards per game. Howard is one of the better 3-point shooting teams in country, knocking down just under 40 % per game. Kyle Foster takes six triples per game and hits on 53 %.

Bobby’s Prediction

Georgetown 81, Howard 72

And the Hoyas hit a season-high 3-game winning streak with just one non-conference game remaining.

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!