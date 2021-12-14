FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed Named Top Performer

The Georgetown Hoyas’ freshman guard and double-double machine Aminu Mohammed is gaining some more national attention earning Freshman of the Week for Dec. 7-13 from CBS Sports and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Aminu Mohammed earns national Freshman of the Week honors after a huge performance for @GeorgetownHoops in a win over Syracuse on Saturday.https://t.co/ZV5IbjEtYG — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 14, 2021

Mohammed is also ranked 4th in a top-10 freshman performers in college basketball for this season. CBS/USBWA said:

Mohammed was having a great season before his offensive outburst against Syracuse in the second half on Saturday. But after that performance, he jumps into this week’s top-five. The 6-5 guard is a rebounding machine and proving to be a quality outside shooter as well. Look for his name to start creeping up NBA Draft boards.

Congratulations to Aminu Mohammed for being named National Freshman of the Week by CBS Sports/USBWA! They also list @Aminumo2424 as #4 in the top 10 freshman performers in college basketball for this season.



: https://t.co/rUkhPlkQb3 pic.twitter.com/XnLX58wT93 — Hoya Hoop Club (@HoyaHoopClub) December 14, 2021

Of course, earlier this week, Mohammed was selected BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second straight week (with Kaiden Rice named to the Honor Roll):

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown, G, Fr. – Mohammed takes Freshman honors for a second straight week. He helped the Hoyas to two wins by averaging 18.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In a comeback 79-75 win against Syracuse, he scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. He ranks first among league freshmen with a 15.1 scoring average and an 8.7 rebounding mark.

GUHoyas issued a press release:

WASHINGTON – Georgetown men’s basketball picked up a pair of honors on Monday as Aminu Mohammed was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week and graduate student Kaiden Rice earned a nod to the Honor Roll. The honors come after a 2-0 week that saw the Blue & Gray tally its first 100-point performance of the season (100-71, UMBC) and complete a come-from-behind win against longtime rival Syracuse (79-75). On Tuesday (12/14), Mohammed was named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Week. BIG EAST FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK AMINU MOHAMMED (December 13, 2021)

Aminu Mohammed averaged a double-double (18.0 ppg, 11.5 rpg) while chipping in 4.0 apg, 1.5 bpg and 1.0 spg in a 2-0 week for the Blue & Gray.

The freshman shot 50.0 percent (12-24) from the floor and was an impressive 10-11 from the free throw line.

Against Syracuse, Mohammed put up a career-high 23 points with 20 coming in the second half alone as the Hoyas came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win the game.

Mohammed has four double-doubles on the season, which is a BIG EAST best.

The freshman leads a quartet of Hoyas in double figures with 15.1 ppg and has grabbed a squad-best 8.7 rpg.

WEEKLY HONOR ROLL KAIDEN RICE (December 13, 2021)

Led the Hoyas in a 2-0 week averaging 24.5 ppg.

The graduate student set a new GU program record with 10 3-pointers in a 100-71 win against UMBC in a midweek matchup. In that game, he shot an impressive 83.3 percent (10-12) from deep.

Against Syracuse, he provided a late dagger for the Hoyas to provide the final lead change of the game as the Blue & Gray defeated longtime rival Syracuse. For the week, Rice shot 55.2 percent (16-29) from the floor and a 55.6 percent (15-27) from deep and hit 15 3-pointers.

UP NEXT Georgetown will remain at home for a matchup against Howard at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Tipoff for the matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Scott Graham calling the play-by-play and John Giannini providing analysis. Saturday’s contest can be heard locally on The Team 980 or on Sirius XM 380 with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.