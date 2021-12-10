GAME THREAD: College Cup - Georgetown vs Washington

In what has the chance to shape up as one of the best weekends in modern Georgetown athletics history, the men’s soccer team kicks things off on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina against the Washington Huskies in the College Cup on ESPNU at 8:30 pm.

Not to jinx anything but with a win - or a draw and penalty kick advancement - on Friday, the Hoyas would face either 8-seeded Clemson or 4 seed Notre Dame on Sunday with a chance to add more hardware to their trophy cabinet with a second national title in three seasons.

So that covers your Friday night and (hopefully) Sunday afternoon with the Blue and Gray. Looking for something big with GU athletics on Saturday?

No problem.

If you aren’t in Cary, make sure you head on down to Chinatown for another edition of Georgetown - Syracuse as Patrick Ewing and his Hoyas attempt to send the Orange and three - yes it’s up to three - Boeheim’s back to upstate New York with a second consecutive loss to an old Big East rival just this week.

But first, let’s go over the details as the Hoyas make their third College Cup appearance

Game 22: 3-seed Georgetown Hoyas (18-2-1) vs 2-seed Washington Huskies (17-1-2)

When: Friday 8:30 pm

Where: Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina)

Series: Hoyas lead 1-0

Last meeting: Georgetown scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of the 2019 NCAA quarterfinal to get past Washington 2-1 at Shaw Field on their way to eventually winning the College Cup.

TV: ESPNU (Dalen Cuff & Devon Kerr)

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Hoyas: Second Round - 2-0 over Georgia State, Third Round - 4-1 over Providence, Quarterfinals - 1-1 draw 11 West Virginia, advance 4-1 on penalty kicks

Huskies: Second Round - 3-1 over Portland, Third Round - 3-2 (OT) over 15 Indiana, Quarterfinals - 2-0 over 10 St Louis

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hoyas: M Dante Polvara (7 goals, 6 assists) and M Sean Zawadzki (goal, 4 assists) are both MAC Hermann semifinalists. F Stefan Stojanovic leads the team with nine goals including four game winners. G Gianis Nikopolidis is second all-time with 25 shutouts at Georgetown.

Huskies: M Dylan Teves (12 goals, 7 assists) has two hat tricks in the playoffs. F Gio Miglietti (6 goals, 2 assists) scored both goals in the quarterfinal win over St. Louis. G Sam Fowler is the all-time leader in postseason saves for UW.

NEW SOCCER SCHOOLS

Much like the Hoyas, the Huskies were also the top seed in their region and were able to play all three matches at home. While these two programs have only played once prior to tonight’s meeting, it seems likely that more are in the future as both schools have become soccer powers. Washington and Georgetown are the only schools to make each of the past three quarterfinals. It’s the first College Cup for Washington and third for Georgetown (all since 2012).

FAMILY TIES

Hoyas coach Brian Wiese joined us on Kente Korner this week and said that if he were living in the Seattle area he would absolutely be a Washington season ticket holder because of their style and his longtime friendship with Washington coach Jamie Clark. Wiese knows the Huskies coach very well and it’s basically an extended family situation. Wiese played for Clark’s father Bobby at Dartmouth and then coached under his college coach at both Notre Dame and Stanford. And by the way, this is the third time we’ve had coach Wiese on the pod and if you ever want to feel like you know a national championship winning coach, listen up!

Bobby’s Prediction

Georgetown 3, Washington 2 (OT)

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!