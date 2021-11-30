GAME THREAD: Georgetown Looks to Rebound Against Longwood

Your Georgetown Hoyas are facing yet another apparently more-veteran team when the Longwood Lancers come to visit on Tuesday night. Longwood brings some decent rebounding and field goal stats into D.C. after wins over AU and UMBC, and a narrow defeat at ODU. Georgetown is looking to get right at home after tough losses in Anaheim as part of the Wooden Legacy.

Patrick Ewing’s teams have traditionally played well in December (2017-2019), but it’s still November. A loss to UNC-Greensboro on November 30th, 2019 is still fresh in many memories as one catalyst for the Great Defection. Georgetown needs to build some momentum in this season and get ahead early.

Not a high-volume three-point shooting team, grad transfer guard Isaiah Wilkins (from Wake Forest and Virginia Tech) has been known to shoot 3-4 or 4-6 from beyond on special occasions. Sophomore Justin Hill has had a couple 2-2 3PT games already against AU and UMBC. The Hoyas can’t afford to let Longwood to get big runs get from (a) hitting a couple from the perimeter and/or (b) offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

Game 6: Georgetown Hoyas (2-3) vs Longwood Lancers (4-2)

When: Tuesday 7 pm

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 1-0 (Georgetown is 10-2 all-time against current Big South teams)

Last meeting: Georgetown won 89-53 on Dec 12, 2012. “The game was played at Capital One Arena and Otto Porter Jr. scored a then-career-high 22 points.”

TV: FS2 (Dan Kolko and Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 385, Radio.com

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 103 (!), Longwood 204

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 73, Longwood 63 (82 percent h/t @LongwoodBlue)

Line: Hoyas -9, 135.5

PREVIEW (GU HOYAS)

Georgetown to Face Longwood on Tuesday

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team will look to bounce back from its West Coast trip with a 7 p.m. matchup against Longwood at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s matchup can be seen live on FS2 with Dan Kolko calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis.

The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 385 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.

A link to the live stats can be found on GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

The Georgetown University men’s basketball team dropped a pair of games (73-56 to San Diego State and 77-74 to Saint Joseph’s) at the Paycom Wooden Legacy Tournament over the holiday weekend. In both games, the Hoyas fell just shy on the comeback bid.

Aminu Mohammed registered his first career 20-point performance, shooting 8-of-12 from the floor to go along with four rebounds against the Aztecs.

Kaiden Rice scored a season-high 25 points in the team’s Friday night thriller against Saint Joseph’s, 19 of which came in the second half. His 19 points in the second half were the most in any half since Jahvon Blair against UConn on March 6, 2021.

Rice sits on top of the BIG EAST leaderboard and ranks 11th in the nation for made 3-pointers per game with 3.8.

Dante Harris racked up a combined 36 points, five steals and nine assists across 69 minutes of action in his two starts in Anaheim. Through five games this season, the sophomore has recorded 2.4 steals per game (T-1st) and 4.4 assists per contest (5th), ranking inside the top five within league competition.

Timothy Ighoefe pulled down a team-high 21 rebounds in two games, including a career-high 14 against Saint Joseph’s. The Hoya big man is averaging 8.8 boards per game, the fourth-best mark in the conference.

Harris (14.2 ppg), Mohammed (13.6) and Rice (13.4) are all ranked inside the BIG EAST top 20 in scoring, sitting in 15th, 16th and tied for 19th, respectively.

Donald Carey has yet to miss a free throw this season, going 12-for-12 through five contests and serving as the only eligible player in the conference with a perfect free-throw percentage.

As a team, Georgetown ranks second in the conference with their 38.2 percent shooting from behind the arc, trailing just Villanova (43.7).

ABOUT THE LANCERS

After winning four-consecutive contests, Longwood enters Tuesday’s game having lost two straight to Western Carolina, 64-53, and Old Dominion, 62-61.

Leslie Nkereuwem paces the team with 15.5 points per game off the bench while hitting an NCAA second-best field-goal percentage at 72.7.

Isaiah Wilkins and Justin HIll round out the Lancers’ double-digit scorers with 11.1 and 10.1, respectively.

Hill also ranks second in the country with a 7.33 assist/turnover ratio.

As a team, Longwood ranks inside the top 50 in all of college basketball with 294 total rebounds (11th), 14.82 offensive boards per game (12th), 109 total assists (37th), 1.42 assist/turnover ratio (38th), 60.3 points allowed per game (T-49th).

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Tuesday marks the second meeting between both teams, with the first meeting on Dec. 10, 2012, an 89-53 GU victory. The game was played at Capital One Arena and Otto Porter Jr. scored a then-career-high 22 points.

The Hoyas boast a 10-2 all-time record against current Big South teams.

Casual Props O/U

Longwood 3PT% - 35.5%

Kaiden Rice 3PT% - 39.5%

Ighoefe offensive fouls - 1.5

Top freshman scorer not named Aminu - 4.5

Whipple’s Prediction

Georgetown 77 - Longwood 66

HOYA SAXA!