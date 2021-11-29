LINKS: Ewing, Georgetown Have Fans Angry

Your Georgetown Hoyas are 2-3 after two disappointing losses in Anaheim as part of the Paycom Wooden Legacy. Loyal Georgetown fans have every right to be mad about the losses and the direction of the program. The late turnovers are disappointing, but being on the bad end of runs reaffirms that defense is the problem.

We’re all pretty confident there isn’t going to be a coaching change any time very soon, but it’s pretty clear that Patrick Ewing needs more help that what Louis Orr, Robert Kirby, Akbar Waheed, Clinton Crouch, Bill Howze, Ronny Thompson and the rest of the 5-year-stagnant-staff seem to be able to provide him. We keep hearing about how young this team is, but that’s not an excuse, even with the COVID-bonus-year eligibility era.

When you look at Georgetown at 2-3 and then their schedule, the Hoyas have some real work to do to get back above .500 this season.

That said, the “fans” who seem the most angry are the ones who never gave Ewing a chance—and have been holding their tongues since that magical week in March. Sadly, for even the most loyal Hoya faithful, that BIG EAST Tournament Championship feels like years ago.

Dartmouth takes an 18 point lead over Georgetown in the first half

pic.twitter.com/NZ1hc7cAqh — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) November 13, 2021

Perhaps the worst part from the three losses is that, while he’s wasn’t necessarily wrong to preach “patience,” it sometimes feels like Patrick Ewing’s preseason plea was as much a self-fulfilling prophesy as much as it was warning. They can learn lessons and not lose three of five games. Might the energy and effort have been different if Ewing had noted some strengths of the highly ranked recruiting class and heart of those returning from a championship team? Patrick Ewing still thinks the future is bright.

Right now, in my opinion, fixing the defense is the only thing that matters. Criticizing issues like minutes distribution, lack of social media fan engagement, not recruiting DMV players, or even Georgetown’s turnovers all seem pretty minuscule when compared to the mega issues of the defense.

Generally, Ewing’s teams have not carried his hallmark of defense, but even this year’s defense looks different from the Hoyas defense of last February and March. More specifically, Georgetown seems to have tremendous difficulty handling screens and tends to greatly over-help in the paint to the detriment of guarding the perimeter.

If they can fix one thing before the next game, maybe it should be guarding off-ball screens. I don’t have time (or desire) to do my own video capture, but St. Joe’s highlights caught a handful of screen-switch dumpster fires.

To be honest, these off-ball screens for three point shots look like the old Reggie Cameron playbook—who also happens to be on the coaching staff as a video coordinator with St. Joseph’s. If it seems like St. Joe’s scouted Georgetown well, it’s because they probably did.

Of course, the Hoyas haven’t been great at guarding ball screens for a while. In the past, Ewing’s defense has called for a “hard hedge” by the helping defender, typically a big. Ewing, as a player, was asked to double-team on pick plays. Last year, there was far less hedging than prior years, but also (especially, during the decent February run) some trapping of the ball handler. This year, it’s a mess with inconsistent switching and, evidently, poor communication. Some of this falls on the center position, namely Ighoefe, who gets picked on, but Wilson and Mutombo aren’t handling screens well, either. If no one is doing this well, perhaps a new strategy is needed.

Not to pick on the bigs too much more—because I’m more concerned with defensive scheme, not execution—but even the “help defense” has not been much help. If the defense is leaving the perimeter open, then there should be a focus on protecting the pain, however, there is not enough rim protection. The centers appear too concerned with fouling. Ighoefe’s primary defensive move is to slide over and take a charge. Ouch. When the center is out on the switch, there appears to be confusion over whose duty it is to slide over.

At other times, when a ballhandler gets in the lane, all the gray jerseys collapse on the man just in time for a kick-out. Ewing’s defense looks more and more like a “pack-line” man-to-man. One counter is the quick penetration and skip pass.

Stepping back, I’m not sure that all three losses needed to happen. For one, the midnight tip-off on Thanksgiving was way too late and those who stayed up to watch were hardly rewarded. Forgetting for a moment about what it does to the fans, athletes who travel west to face a California team (even with a day to adjust) are not setup for success.

The nonconference scheduling generally has been a miserable backfire. Why schedule Dartmouth? If you have a young team learning to defend, a matchup against older guys who run a unique almost-Princeton-like-in-its-weirdness offense (including with “butt screens”) is just a bad fit for opponent in game number 1. I get it, hindsight is 20/20, but it was not unforeseeable. I’m not saying stay away from scheduling teams with older, good shooting reputations, I’m asking to schedule teams playing similar to BIG EAST conference foes to further preparation efforts.

The main goal I thought the nonconference season would provide for Ewing and Georgetown was to help them figure rotations out. Not any more. At this point, Ewing has to get his most athletic guys on the floor and win.

Pressure worked, but clearly they ran out of gas. Perhaps turning up defensive pressure doesn’t have to be full-court, or even on all opposing players.

