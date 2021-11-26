Late Night Smack: Hoyas drop to SDSU, 73-56

There was no post-Thanksgiving nap for your Georgetown Hoyas, fighting through a 73-56 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. Not so much rest for the fans either, as it would have been tough to doze off during a contest that fluctuated between exciting and infuriating.

During all the years we complained about tipoff times that conflicted with the exact moment dinner was set to be served, a game that started at 9pm local time and after midnight on the east coast was not something I imagined as the alternative.

Georgetown hung onto a slim lead through the 8-minute mark despite only getting buckets from two players. However, the Hoyas struggled to convert their looks late in the half. After a 14-4 SDSU run (including a ridiculous three that bounced above the backboard before going in), they entered the break down 40-32.

Early in the second half Georgetown could not get their defense organized, and turnovers when attempting to get some offense going created a deeper hole. The Hoyas fought back, cut the deficit to four, and shifted the momentum in their favor...until a #$%& review instigated by SDSU killed it. Completely. Emphatically. Scoring came nearly to a halt.

A full recap will follow in the daylight part of this morning, ahead of another late evening matchup against St. Joe's less than 24 hours from now. Hoya Saxa and Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!