 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kente Korner Episode 132: Bobby and Nolan Analyze Hoyas’ Early Games, Wooden Legacy

Bobby Bancroft is joined by @NationWideNolan to talk about Georgetown’s performance through three games and their Thanksgiving trip to California

By BobbyBancroft and whipple
Georgetown University Hoyas Men’s Basketball

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday and the Georgetown Hoyas are headed west for two late night games against San Diego State Aztecs and one of St. Joseph’s Hawks and the University of Southern California Trojans in the The Paycom Wooden Legacy. To offer some insight into the X’s and O’s of Georgetown’s first three games, NationWideNolan joined Bobby on episode 132 of Kente Korner.

Of course, if you’ve missed a couple episodes of Kente Korner, you might want to go back and listen to episode 131. Or not relive that loss (no offense to Marcus and Bobby).

At least we can all agree to be thankful for Hoya moms.

HOYA SAXA! Happy Thanksgiving!

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...