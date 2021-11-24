Kente Korner Episode 132: Bobby and Nolan Analyze Hoyas’ Early Games, Wooden Legacy

Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday and the Georgetown Hoyas are headed west for two late night games against San Diego State Aztecs and one of St. Joseph’s Hawks and the University of Southern California Trojans in the The Paycom Wooden Legacy. To offer some insight into the X’s and O’s of Georgetown’s first three games, NationWideNolan joined Bobby on episode 132 of Kente Korner.
Thanks to @JeffGreenforMVP, @BSUFAN9999, @ericweebler, @Hoyachella, @KBadds, @SuperEricRogers, @lockdownjabrill for the questions and of course @ArmenHaratunian @hoyabreakdown for the comments https://t.co/1DXhFCQLOF— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) November 24, 2021
Of course, if you’ve missed a couple episodes of Kente Korner, you might want to go back and listen to episode 131. Or not relive that loss (no offense to Marcus and Bobby).
Latest Kente Korner is up!@MTCwithMook joined me to talk about Georgetown's season-opening loss to Dartmouth— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) November 13, 2021
I won't call it an emergency pod but it's close
Subscribe & Listen today @CasualHoya https://t.co/foXLPmi3be
At least we can all agree to be thankful for Hoya moms.
MOMS: The mothers of Georgetown Hoyas players are beloved on social media and at games!— Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) November 23, 2021
Supporting Hoya moms is a fan tradition following loyal mothers of GU legends like Allen Iverson and Jeff Green! https://t.co/oy2yI7eU1V pic.twitter.com/fdF4Lm5nMW
HOYA SAXA! Happy Thanksgiving!
