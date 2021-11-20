GAME GRADES: Hoyas Start to Score Well in Siena Testing

The Georgetown Hoyas followed a dominant second half against American with a dominant performance against a not-great Siena team. Two 20-point efforts from Kaiden Rice and Don Carey led the Hoyas in this one. A good way to close an up and down first week of the season before the Hoyas head west for their first real test.

Postgame clips of tonight's victory over Siena presented by @MedStarHealth !#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/Kh2JXRwSNi — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 20, 2021

And we have our first re-grade winner, courtesy of HooahSaxa. It’s not often you get a case for a higher grade for the refs, but I take this argument from the American game. Remember, drop your re-grade in the comments for this one and we’ll feature the best one in the next grades.

I think the refs should get a higher grade In both games, but particularly in the Dartmouth game, they let the players play. There were a few instances where a player was out of control and flopped into contact and no whistle was blown (for both teams). If “not noticing the refs were there” doesn’t merit an A, I don’t know what does.

Dante Harris - A-

14 PTS, 5-7 (71%), 2-2 3PT (100%), 2-3 FT, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 TO

Anyone who had lingering doubts about Dante being back after the American game, I give you this masterpiece. Yes, it’s Siena and we’d expect Dante to be dominant. You know what? He was DOMINANT. Not only did his shot look smooth and confident, he was in total control. He had the reins of this game from the start and my word was he in control. He finished with a team best 182 offensive rating (a protection of points produced per 100 possessions), he had an insane 1.750 points per possession (PPP). And he had an effective field goal percentage of 84% which weights 3 PT and 2 PT shots accurately to the number of points they generate (3 for a 3, 2 for a 2). That’s a nuts percentage (until you read below). He had a couple of those vintage Dante pull ups that I think we can all take to mean our PG has arrived.

@dante_Harris3 pick pocketing from behind for the 3-pointer @GeorgetownHoops is on their way pic.twitter.com/3B6ZNIuWg7 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 19, 2021

Don Carey - A

20 PTS, 7-9 (77%), 3-4 3PT (75%), 3-3 FT, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO

Uh. So. Don Carey might have done a little work this summer. He is absolutely not the player he was last year. I continue to be impressed with the elements he’s added to his game. He was pretty much just a three point sniper last year. A role he played very well, shooting 44% from three on the year on 3.4 attempts per game. This year he is all that and more. He’s shown a level of athleticism and shot-making ability that I frankly did not know he had. And, by the way, he is shooting 61% from three on 4.3 attempts. It’s a small sample size, but still… Look at the clip below. Did anyone have him being able to do this before the season? I sure didn’t. You have to give him a ton of credit for what he’s done to improve his game, and whoever on the staff has helped him should be cherished. (CROUCH!!!!!). Yes, there is still a question of whether he can do this against better and more athletic competition, but you can only play the team in front of you and my word is he playing.

Count it for two AND the foul!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/gMukHxbwUP — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 19, 2021

Aminu Mohammed - C+

11 PTS, 2-10 (20%), 0-1 3PT (0%), 7-9 FT, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO

Probably Aminu’s worst game of the opening three and he still helps his team win. He is just absolutely everywhere. Obviously, he had a tough shooting night. A lot of those misses were really tough, borderline forced layups around the basket with his body contorted and defenders all over him. I think he’s suffered a little bit from trying to finish buckets that he could get easily in HS that just aren’t going to work at this level, regardless of the competition. I’d like to see him slow down a bit at the rim and use a pump fake rather than just going up immediately. His motor on both ends of the floor continues to be elite and he keeps getting to the foul line at a very high rate. He managed to knock down his free throws today which is going to be big going forward. He’s going to be there a lot.

Split the defense✅

Finish through contact✅@Aminumo2424 with a strong bucket at the rim!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/XLZjGshcRj — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 20, 2021

Kaiden Rice - A

23 PTS, 8-11 (72%), 7-10 3PT (70%), 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TO

He put on an absolute clinic. Kaiden Rice announced his arrival on the Hilltop with one of the best shooting performances we’ve seen in awhile. Maybe ever? I honestly cannot remember anyone shooting 70% from three on 10 attempts. That’s just beyond lights out. His effective FG% WAS 1.045. That’s over 100%! I did not know that was possible. I don’t know. I was told there would be no math. He was +29 for the game and had a 1.917 PPP. Just unreal. His shot is so quick. His release is a little low to my eye but my word does it work for him. He made open threes, contested threes, catch-and-shoot threes, threes off of pindown screens, and he had one side-step three that looked just a smidge like an NBA shot. Look, he’s not going to shoot 70%, but if he can settle somewhere between that and the 35% he shot last year, he is going to be absolutely vital to this team.

Kaiden Rice for 3️⃣



Rice hit four 3s in the 1st half. #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/TksBNGfvsN — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) November 20, 2021

Timothy Ighoefe - C

0 PTS, 0-2 (0%), 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TO

Rough night for Tim. He didn’t hurt the team, but he was not noticeable against a team that he could have dominated. The Hoyas lost the rebound battle, in perhaps one of the only negatives of the night, and you can see that in Tim’s 3 boards. That’s not enough. I almost want to give him an INC because there just wasn’t a lot in this one for Tim, but he’s the starting Center right now and has to figure out a way to give them...something.

Jalin Billingsley - C

2 PTS, 1-3 (33%), 0-1 3PT (0%), 1 REB, 2 STL, 1 TO

Probably the worst of the first three games for Jalin as well here, though he finishes with a team high defensive rating of 92 (that’s an estimate of points allowed per 100 possessions). There’s a lot being asked of all the freshmen on this team, and for the most part they’ve all performed really well. I think Jalin has some added pressure as the only Freshman Forward on a team that is thin on bigs, particularly without Holloway right now. I am not at all discouraged by his performance in this one as he still managed to make plays to help the team win. And finished an early season candidate for plays of the year on a lob from Jordan that was just the most fun.

Flight no. 4 is cleared for TAKEOFF✈️@JAYB1LL catches the oop from Jordan Riley!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/oXwf2arKdJ — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 20, 2021

Jordan Riley - C+

4 PTS, 1-1 (100%), 2-4 FT, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO

Another game, another steal. I’m telling you, I think Jordan can be a special defender on the perimeter if he wants to be. And the path to the NBA is there for him as a lockdown three and D guy with elite athleticism. We’re a long way from that, but it’s fun to dream. And if the recent development of Guards at Georgetown is any indication, he’s in the absolute right place. He managed another stellar defensive rating, 2nd on the team at 96, but was not as active offensively as he was against American. Which is fine. Keep going Jordan!

Ryan Mutombo - C

2 PTS, 1-3 (33%), 1 REB, 1 BLK, 1 TO

I didn’t notice Ryan a lot in this one despite the three Centers essentially evenly splitting time. On one hand that’s a good thing - he’s not hurting you right now, at least not anymore than the other two bigs. But the minutes are there if he wants them. This team is just kind of asking for one of these bigs to make a statement at that position. It’s a lot to ask of a Freshman. I am very interested to see how he develops.

Tyler Beard - C+

4 PTS, 2-2 (100%), 1 AST, 1 TO

I continue to really like Tyler Beard. Like the other Freshman, he didn’t have the best night but he was not bad at all. He finished highest among Freshman with an offensive rating of 131 and 1.333 PPP. He had a nice finish on a runout after a good defensive play by Don Carey. Is Georgetown Guard U? No. Right? That’s crazy? But maybe....

CAREY SAID NOT IN MY HOUSE



The @GeorgetownHoops guard with the block and assist to give the Hoyas a 60-44 lead pic.twitter.com/LiLkDlWdNO — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 20, 2021

Malcolm Wilson - C

3 PTS, 1-1 (100%), 1-2 FT, 2 REB,

Like the rest of the bigs, Malcolm was fine. For what it’s worth, the fancy stats thought he was the best of the three with a 1.500 PPP, a 158 offensive rating and a 103 defensive rating. I am not sure I saw that much of a gap but I do think he was solid. 2 rebounds is not enough but that was not a Malcolm problem, that was a Hoyas problem in this one.

Coaching - B+

I get it, it’s Siena. They’re ranked 305 on Kenpom, but I liked what Ewing did in this one, particularly his rotations. I also do think it’s notable that he’s trying to put his Centers in positions to succeed. He’s not asking them to be the focal point, which is a pretty big change. He seems pretty clear eyed about what he has at the 5 and is not asking them to be Jessie or Omer or even Q. For those of you “But he doesn’t adjust!” critics, that’s an adjustment. And a big one. There are some things defensively that are still a bit questionable, but despite a couple of really hot three point shooting efforts from Dartmouth and American (especially Darmtouth), the Hoyas currently sit right at average in 3pt defense according to Kenpom. Yes they gave Siena a lot of threes today, but Siena has been an awful shooting team so far. Was that the gameplan from the Hoyas or just a happy accident of their iffy perimeter closeouts? I can’t say, but that’s what I would’ve asked Coach in the post-game presser. In any case, it worked out in this one.

Crowd - A?

I again was not there so am unqualified to grade. Anyone have one?

Refs - C-

I did notice them slightly in this one. Not the worst performance but a couple of particularly bad calls stood out. A harbinger of what is to come? I hope not.

Next up, a real test against San Diego State, ranked 35 on Kenpom. Oh, and by the way, this one starts at Midnight!!! On Thanksgiving. Everyone’s HW assignment is to get a good post-Thanksgiving nap to prepare for this one.

Jamorko Pickett - A+++

Yes, Jamorko gets the highest grade imaginable. Not only is he absolutely tearing up the G-League for the Detroit Piston affiliate:

Jamorko Pickett put in work this week.



Wednesday - 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks



Thursday - 21 points, 9 rebounds



Pickett is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Cruise.



“Ballers, I put numbers on the boards” - Pusha T #ProHoyas | #StartYourEngines pic.twitter.com/lhTdeAvJwj — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) November 19, 2021

He is throwing Hoya fans an easter egg about none other than Collin Holloway, who we hope to see on the floor soon. Jamorko is the absolute best.