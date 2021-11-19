SOCCER SCHOOL: Big NCAA Tournament Matches for Georgetown Women and Men

The Georgetown Hoyas are indeed a powerhouse for soccer, with both Men’s and Women’s teams taking home the hardware as the BIG EAST Champions. The Hoyas will host Santa Clara (Women) on Friday at 1:30PM and Georgia State (Men) on Sunday at 11AM at home on Shaw Field.

5 of last 7 @BIGEASTchamps for @GUHoyasMSoccer & 5/6 tourney championships for @HoyasWSoc Safe to say we are witnessing a level of sustained brilliance rarely seen in college soccer! Kudos to Dave Nolan, Brian Wiese & the SAs who have blessed both programs! #WeAreGrateful ⚽️ — Lee Reed (@HoyasAD) November 14, 2021

Both teams are marching along and staying focused. No one more familiar with BIG EAST soccer, John Fanta sung praises of both the men’s and women’s teams—noting the “dynasty” in each conference. Of course, in any NCAA Tournament, it’s survive and advance one game at a time.

In Big East soccer, Georgetown is Title Town. For the fifth time in seven years, Hoyas are Big East Tournament champions. Today, they did it in golden goal fashion as Stefan Stojanovic delivered his second of the day. A pleasure to call it for @FOXSports!pic.twitter.com/08uxLSAZMq — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 14, 2021

The Georgetown Women’s Soccer Team won their opening round of the tournament 6-0 last week over Central Connecticut State.

An absolute clinic put on by Georgetown. Julia Leas is a machine! https://t.co/vgMvOHvmFP — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) November 13, 2021

Today’s game is at 1:30 PM on ESPN+ ($) against Santa Clara.

GUHoyas Press Release:

Hoyas Welcome Santa Clara for NCAA Second Round

WASHINGTON – The No. 3 seeded Georgetown women’s soccer team takes on Santa Clara University on Friday in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. The match is slated for a 1:30 p.m. start at Shaw Field and will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available on GUHoyas.com. With the team’s win last Saturday, the Hoyas earned hosting rights for the pod for the second round which includes four teams: Georgetown, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, and Wisconsin. UC Irvine and Wisconsin will face off against one another at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at George Mason. The Hoyas advancement marks the eighth time Georgetown has made it to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament with its last time being during the 2020 season.

About the Hoyas

Georgetown is coming off a win in the First Round over Central Connecticut where the Hoyas tallied six goals in just under 35 minutes to win 6-0.

Junior forward Gia Vicari leads the Hoyas with 26 points from nine goals and eight assists. She also racked up a season-high three assists against Villanova when Georgetown won 5-0.

Senior Maya Fernnadez-Powell has 11 assists and two goals on the season.

Goalkeeper Allie Augur has earned 13 shutouts and has only allowed nine goals in 21 games.

Centerback duo Kelly Ann Livingstone and Sydney Cummings have been the backbone of the Blue & Gray defensive line all season.

Midfielders Daisy Cleverley, Julia Leas, and Fernandez-Powell have dominated the center of the field and been instrumental in maintaining possession for the Hoyas.

About the Broncos

Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s 2-1 in double overtime to clinch the West Coast Conference title. The win earned them an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Santa Clara downed Stanford 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Redshirt senior Kelsey Turnbow tops the tally board for the Broncos with 27 points. She has scored nine goals and nine assists over the 19-game season so far.

Junior Izzy D’Aquila has six goals and three assists for 15 points and redshirt senior Alex Loera has two goals, seven assists and 11 points.

The Broncos welcomed six freshmen to the squad this fall.

Up Next

The winner of Georgetown vs Santa Clara will go on to play the winner of the UC Irvine vs. Wisconsin game. The game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Shaw Field at 1:30 p.m.

—

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Men’s Soccer Team is the #3 seed and will play on Sunday at 11 AM against Georgia State (NCAA men’s soccer also on ESPN+)

GUHoyas Press Release:

Georgetown Earns No. 3 Overall Seed in the NCAA Tournament

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s soccer team (16-2) earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon. This marks GU’s 10th tournament berth in the past 12 seasons and 12th overall.

About the Matchup

With the seed, the Hoyas have secured a first-round bye.

Georgetown will face the winner of Charlotte and Georgia State on Sunday, November 21 in the second round at Shaw Field.

Kickoff will be announced in the coming days.

How They Got Here

Georgetown won its fourth BIG EAST Championship in five seasons on Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory at Shaw Field over Providence.

A pair of goals from junior Stefan Stojanovic, including the game winner, secured the program’s fifth title in program history and the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue & Gray has been in the national rankings all year sitting at No. 7 in the country by the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 3 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll. The team is also ranked third in the RPI.

NCAA Tournament History

Last season the Hoyas advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals before falling 1-0 to the eventual national champion Marshall.

The tournament is moving back to home sites until the College Cup after one season played in a bubble in Cary, North Carolina.

The Hoyas won the national championship in 2019, downing Virginia in penalty kicks.

Georgetown’s NCAA Tournament berth is the 10th under Head Coach Brian Wiese.

The Hoyas have been to the tournament on 11 previous occasions with eight trips to the Round of 16 (2020, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 1997) and four to the quarterfinals (2020, 2019, 2014, 2012).

In 2012, the squad was the national runner up, falling to Indiana 1-0 in the national championship game. Prior to that season, the program had never moved beyond the second round of the tournament.

The Hoyas are 16-7-5 overall in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the ninth time the Hoyas have earned a seeding in the tournament. In 2019, Georgetown was the No. 3 seed before winning the national championship.

