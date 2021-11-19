GAME THREAD: Friday Night Lights as Georgetown Hosts Siena

Your Georgetown Hoyas are back for the third time in seven days to face the Siena Saints in a rare Friday Night affair at Capital One Arena!

Game 3: Siena Saints (0-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-1)

When: Friday 8:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Saints led 2-4

Last meeting: Georgetown beat Siena 70-56 in the 1973-74 season. It was John Thompson Jr’s second year on the job.

TV: FS2 (George Wallace, Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 383, Radio.com

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 86, American 306

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 77, American 59 (95 percent)

Line: Hoyas -16.5, o/u 136.5

Mutombo Coffee:

PREVIEW

It took about three halves for the Hoyas to click this season but it came at a great time as Georgetown blew open a close game against American with a 24-2 run before eventually routing the Eagles on Tuesday night. Freshman Aminu Mohammed has been as promised so far in averaging a team-leading 15.5 points per game and finished with his first career double-double last time out.

Timothy Ighoefe was back after missing that shocking opening game loss to Dartmouth and finished with six points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes in his second career start. The big man also had two assists. Last year’s starting center for the Hoyas had five assists in 721 minutes.

Right now coach Patrick Ewing is giving 10 players double-digit minutes. Don Carey and Dante Harris join Mohammed as double-figure scorers.

Kobe Clark (hamstring) and Collin Holloway (foot surgery) have yet to play with no timetable given for return.

SIENA REPORT

On paper Siena looked like one of the better mid-major foes on the Hoyas schedule. A week into the season and Carm Maciariello’s Saints are 0-3 with each loss coming by at least 20 points. They are one of the worst teams in college basketball right now. Not good.

Last season Siena only played MAAC games but finished 12-5 and dropped a close game in the conference tournament to Rick Pitino’s NCAA-bound Iona squad.

Colby Rogers and Jackson Stormo are the Saints double-figure scorers. Rogers can get going from deep, which has been an issue for Georgetown’s defense for what seems like forever at this point. While Siena is a decent 3-point shooting team they are near the bottom in just about every other offensive category for all NCAA teams.

SAINTS CONNECTION

Carey will face one of his old schools tonight. The graduate student started 28 of 30 games while averaging 11 points and knocking down 38 % of his 3s in the 2019-20 season for Siena. This will be the second matchup where Carey has played on both sides. Carey started his career at Mount St. Mary’s, where he faced the Hoyas in the 2017-18 before joining the Blue and Gray three years later. Hoyas assistant Louis Orr was the head coach at Siena in 2000-01. Orr led the Saints to a 20-11 record and a share of the regular season MAAC title before moving on to Seton Hall.

Casual Props

Siena points o/u - 61.5

One of Clark/Holloway play - YES/NO

Rice made 3s o/u - 2.5

Mohammed FTA o/u - 4.5

Casual Hoya Tweets: “Sports is pain” o/u - 1.5

Bobby’s Prediction

Hoyas 75, Saints 62

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!