Game Grades: Hoyas Earn Higher Marks in Bounceback Win Against American

Hoyas Game Grades: That’s More Like It

The Hoyas bounce back after a bad loss to Dartmouth. In the battle for NW, American tried to stay in it, but a big run midway through the second half finally saw your Hoyas dominate the way we all so desperately crave. The Freshman continue to be the story, but we saw some positive things from just about everyone. Round two of game grades are here ready for your consumption. And in the latest episode of “this seemed like a good idea yesterday” the promise to publish the best re-grade from the comments, was a bit of a mistake… We’re all shaking off the off-season rust, so we’ll try it again. Drop your re-grade into the comments and we’ll feature the best (read: not insane) one in the next grades post.

Dante Harris - B-

13 PTS, 4-9 (44%), 1-3 3PT (33%), 4-6 FT (66%), 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 TO

Everyone just breathe. Dante is fine. After and iffy game 1, Dante looked a lot more like himself in this one. He still struggled a bit with his shot but he was able to finish around the rim in this one. For those of you, “But His Shot!” skeptics, he finished last year shooting 26% behind the arc. He’s ahead of that so far (33%). We definitely are looking for him to take a step, but give it some time. His feel for the game and a9/bility to finish around the basket (as a undersized guard) that I think is far more indicative of his success. He finished +8 and with the third-worst PPP (Points Per Possession) (.867) so there’s still room to improve, but I think we can all just relax a bit and trust in Dante.

Don Carey - B

12 PTS, 5-9 (44%), 2-3 3PT (66%), 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 TO

He had to sit quite a bit in the first half with two fouls. Coming out of the half, he looked in control getting good shots for himself and others. He might be the key to this team’s success, at least early in the season. He is probably the most consistent shot maker on the team right now and seems to have added some ability to make shots for himself that we didn’t see last year. We’ll see if that continues as opponents get tougher. He finished first in PPP among Hoyas who played more than 10 minutes, tied with Tim at 1.200.

Don Carey can confirm that it has started to rain inside Capital One Arena. ️ ️ ️



Hoyas shooting 55% from behind the arc in the second half.#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/29GCjJqgOu — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 17, 2021

Aminu Mohammed - B-

14 PTS, 4-11 (36%), 2-3 3PT (66%), 4-9 FT (44%), 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 TO

Just sit back and enjoy watching Aminu play. He will make some mistakes but he’s so fun. It’s been awhile since we had someone of his talent and athleticism on the Hilltop. And the energy and effort he brings is dynamic. I hope we don’t take that for granted. You got the full Aminu experience late in the first half as he got picked coming up the floor and then chased down the breakaway to block the layup from behind. At times he’s a bit out of control and going a little too fast. Nothing all that unusual for a freshman and he definitely has some unusual talent. And by the way, his shot looks *fine*! Maybe even good? He’s not an elite shooter (yet) but he’s shown the ability to knock down threes and he’s definitely not the bad shooter some would have had you believe. Needs to be a bit more consistent knocking down his free throws, because his ability to get to the rim is going to ensure he gets a lot of them. Gets his first double double as a Hoya - I expect we’ll see a lot of them.

Makin' plays on both ends of the court! Aminu with the pin and Dante with the strong finish.#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/icRnAnYS9u — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 17, 2021

Kaiden Rice - C-

2 PTS, 1-9 (11%), 0-7 3PT (0%), 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 TO

Bad shooting night for Kaiden who has not really gotten it going yet. They really need another consistent shot maker and that is squarely his role on this team so hopefully he’s able to figure it out. He had a nice drive and finish off a pump fake in the first half. Teams know he’s a shooter, so that is going to be there fairly consistently I think and maybe worth a thought particularly if he’s not shooting well.

Timothy Ighoefe - B-

6 PTS, 3-3 (100%), 11 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO

Tim looked a little rusty in his first start but 11 boards is 11 boards. Good night’s work for him. Give him an open dunk and he’s going to finish it - not entirely sure about anything else right now. He looked OK defensively, would like to see a bit more to judge whether he’s progressed in understanding where to be and what to do on that end of the floor...besides just be big and in the way. He continued what I assume is his first-in-the-nation campaign for most goaltends with two in this one. You like him challenging because he has a legitimate shot at blocking almost everything, but the two he got called for were not close. That’s a feel thing that I think *hope* will get better as he gets bigger minutes for the first time in his career.

Tim Ighoefe rolling to the rim for the big slam!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/TFQvYiR6oY — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 17, 2021

Malcolm Wilson - B-

4 PTS, 1-2 (50%), 2-2 (100%) FT, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Malcolm shoots free throws one handed. Did you know this? I did not know this. He made both in the first half and it was the best. He also finished a nice hook shot that may or may not have been his first non-dunk, non-free throw points as a Hoya. Positive minutes from him in this one.

Ryan Mutombo - C+

2 PTS, 1-1 (100%), 2 REB, 1 STL,

He’s splitting the back-up center minutes with Malcolm right now, which I think is probably right. You’d like to see him go out and take those minutes completely, but we’re going to have to wait and see. He’s definitely adjusting to the college game and we haven’t seen much of his offensive game yet. He’s looked a bit lost at times on the defensive end, which hopefully will improve as he gets more comfortable. Only two boards in 10 minutes, but I like the way he’s looking to box out - he’s not just trying to grab boards, he’s trying to put a body on someone. Keep it up!

The freshman connection...Tyler Beard to @RyanMutombo. Nice find by Beard. pic.twitter.com/7cdWE2QGKr — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) November 17, 2021

Jalin Billingsley - C

8 PTS, 3-5 (60%), 2-2 (100%) FT, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TO

He’s still getting used to the college game a bit but he is such an interesting player, isn’t he? Got the second most minutes (27) tied with Aminu and behind Dante (28). Ewing seemed to go to Jalin over Rice in the second half as Kaiden was struggling with his shot. He had a couple of really nice finishes around the basket and a couple that were not so nice. He sort of reminds me of Marcus Derrickson the way he moves and seems to be always in the right spot. He’s not the shooter that Doc was, but I think he’s such a critical piece for this team. Just a do-everything kind of guy.

Jordan Riley - B

8 PTS, 3-6 (50%), 1-3 3PT (33%), 1-2 (50%) FT, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO

I REALLY like Jordan Riley. He looks like the real deal to me. Super athletic, fearless, and just getting started. He and Aminu are the most athletic duo Georgetown has had in, I really don’t know, maybe ever? And their athleticism is so different. Aminu is a freight train and Jordan just flies around. What’s the Hoya record for steals, cause if he sticks around, Jordan is going to break it. He helped the Hoyas break this one open about midway through the second half with a nice finish around the rim and then knocking down a ball-movement three from Carey who knew it was good the second it left Jordan’s hand. He seems confident in his shot and if he can knock down shots with any sort of consistency, watch out.

Tyler Beard - B

8 PTS, 2-7 (28%), 1-5 3PT (20%), 3-4 (75%) FT, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 TO

I also REALLY like Tyler Beard. We didn’t get to see him much in the first game but he was on full display in this one. He’s polished for a freshman - as you’d expect after playing a prep year. While he only went 1-5 on threes, he hit a big one during that Hoyas run in the second that essentially ended this game and his shot looks good. I think he’ll start to knock more of these down as he gets more comfortable. He’s got a really nice feel for the game and is definitely in control when he’s on the floor. He looks like a really good piece alongside Dante.

Tyler Beard had quite the second half. Great play here from start to finish. Doesn't let the defense speed him up that much. pic.twitter.com/R59LGhwvXr — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) November 17, 2021

Chuma Azinge - A+

2 PTS, 1-1 (100%)

Anytime Chuma gets into the game I am giving him an A because he seems like an awesome teammate. He gets an A+ because he had a really nice layup in this one to open his account for the year. Loved it.

As the student section chants “Chuma,” Chuma Azinge scores on a layup. Man, this is fun. — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) November 17, 2021

Victor Muresan - A

The next era of Muresan has begun and I am here for it. No points in his first minute of action but he gets an A for being ready and engaged!

Coaching - A-

There’s a contingent of the fan base that wants to criticize Ewing regardless, and that’s fine. Actually, it’s not fine. Stop doing that! I thought the coaching in this one was very solid. He had his team prepared after a bad loss on Saturday and I think he pushed a lot of the right buttons (e.g., going with Jalin over Kaiden in the 2nd half) He also did a lot of one-on-one coaching with guys in this one. Particularly with the freshman. I think he actually has a good feel for his group and what they need. It will be interesting to see what happens to the rotations when Colin and Kobe are available. And the primary reason Coaching is getting an A- from me, Aminu was on the podium after the game. That’s a BIG change for Georgetown. And while you may lament that it’s way overdue and there’s more that needs to be done...Just don’t. OK? You’re right, but don’t. Let’s applaud the move because it’s the right one and change can be hard.

Ewing joined by freshman Aminu Mohammed post game.



This is a big change in policy pic.twitter.com/3M4jlheyVv — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) November 17, 2021

Crowd - A

I was not there but it seemed good? I dunno, let’s hear from those who were there. How would you score the crowd?

Refs - C

For the second game in a row I really didn’t notice the refs. That’s tremendous. They seemed to let quite a bit go, but I thought it was fairly consistent. I’ll take it.

Next up, Siena on Friday...