LINKS: 0-1 Georgetown Hoyas Host 2-0 American U Eagles

Your Georgetown Hoyas will host the American Eagles on Tuesday night for the second game of the season and an attempt to get back on track for nonconference play. This local matchup has a free ticket promotion for D.C. residents.

It’s a new day. Thank you to all of our fans, especially the students, who all came out to support us in the season opener. We missed that energy!



Now, it’s back to work.#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/4lbODk9GYA — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 14, 2021

How Georgetown Matches Up ... Oh boy, what a question. When you’ve lost a game against Dartmouth, it’s kind of tough to speak with any real claim of superiority. The defense last game was atrocious, with Georgetown defenders losing their man, over-helping, or just not having an awareness of how to operate within space. Given that American is a weak three-point shooting team (30.6% on an average of 18 attempts per game), it might be best for the Hoyas to go zone on Tuesday. Really, anything that was different from what we saw on Saturday will do, because whatever that was just did not work. American usually plays with a lineup of two guards and three forwards, opting to slot in the 6’8” Josh Alexander in at center. The status of Tim Ighoefe and whether he’s ready to return from his concussion will be important to monitor for the Hoyas. American’s forwards have played decently this season, but that was against teams their own size at 6’8” and 6’9”. If they have to face an interior gauntlet with the size of Ighoefe and Mutombo, I suspect the results will be different.

One request: Press. You can't guard, that was pretty evident. You have enough to speed to pick up - I don't need turnovers, I need time off the clock. Let the kids guard 1 or 2 actions, not 3 or 4. pic.twitter.com/Xakb3V3Ncu — Nolan (@NationWideNolan) November 15, 2021

Georgetown’s defense was a mess throughout this game, except to start the second half, where they were much more locked in and communicative. That focus seemed to slip again after the first eight or so minutes of the second half. Dartmouth shot 16-of-38 from the three-point line, and Georgetown’s lapses in concentration and execution were largely to blame for that high number of three-point attempts. In particular, Dartmouth took advantage of Georgetown on the weakside, using off-ball screens to catch ball-watching Georgetown defenders napping. Sometimes, they didn’t even need to set a screen because the Georgetown defender was so far into the paint already, his man didn’t need a pick to get free. Take a look here. Jalin Billingsley is so far off his man in the corner that Dartmouth’s Ryan Cornish doesn’t even need to set a down screen on Billingsley to free up Aaryn Rai for the three-point attempt. Billingsley wasn’t the only Georgetown player that didn’t keep his head on a swivel in this game; a lot of Hoyas were ball-watching throughout.

this season will be fun & you can’t convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/Usjz5si6TH — Christine (@saxahoya) November 14, 2021

Welcome back to #AUHoopTalk with Coach Brennan, presented by 1757 Golf Club!



Coach spoke during the AU Basketball Tip-Off Conversation about our large group of freshmen and sophomores. Excited to see what these young guys can do in our season opener tonight! pic.twitter.com/K2UZ58y2RQ — American U. Men's Basketball (@AU_MBasketball) November 9, 2021

Beckton Jr. Named Patriot League GEICO Men’s Basketball Player of the Week | AUEAGLES

Beckton averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game to lead American to its first 2-0 start since the 2010-11 season, with victories against Marist and William & Mary. The Daytona Beach, Fla. native shot 67 percent (16-for-24) from the floor and 57 percent (4-for-7) from behind the arc in two games. Beckton went 6-for-6 from the floor in the second half of the Eagles’ 74-62 win at William & Mary to finish with a team-high 24 points. He also added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Tribe. The Patriot League men’s basketball players of the week are selected in a vote by League media members and each school’s sports information director, who are not eligible to vote for their student-athletes.

PREVIEW | Just a five-mile drive for tomorrow's game at Georgetown. Ready to keep things rolling.https://t.co/tcpqELxqiT — American U. Men's Basketball (@AU_MBasketball) November 16, 2021

Men’s Basketball Heads Downtown for DC Battle against Georgetown | AUEAGLES

FREE TICKETS FOR AU STUDENTS ... AU students can get a free ticket to Tuesday’s game at Capital One Arena by showing their valid and current AU student ID at the Capital One Arena Box Office through Georgetown Athletics’ DC resident offer. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT AMERICAN ... Stacy Beckton Jr. earned his first Patriot League weekly award on Monday when he was named GEICO Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Beckton averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game to lead American to its first 2-0 start since the 2010-11 season, with victories against Marist and William & Mary. With the win at William & Mary on Friday night, head coach Mike Brennan now has 100 career wins at AU. He is the fifth coach in program history to reach the milestone. In a player-led celebration, he was doused with water bottles in the locker room postgame. This is the first of four DMV matchups for American this season. The other DC program AU will face is Howard. The Eagles will travel to Burr Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 4. Just outside the District borders, but still firmly in the DMV, are road matchups against Mount St. Mary’s and George Mason. American travels to the Mount on Dec. 11 and heads to Fairfax on Dec. 21.

Georgetown to Square Off Against American on Tuesday

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team will look to rebound from its opening night setback when it takes on American University on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Capital One Arena with tipoff slated for 8:30 p.m. Residents of the District of Columbia are eligible to receive a complimentary ticket by visiting GUHoyas.com.

FOLLOW THE HOYAS

Tuesday’s matchup can be seen live on FS2 with Kevin Fitzgerald calling the play-by-play and Stephen Bardo providing analysis.

The game can be heard locally on The Team 980 as well as SiriusXM 384 and Radio.com with Rich Chvotkin in his 48th season on the call.

A link to the live stats can be found on GUHoyas.com.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

Despite Saturday’s setback, the Blue & Gray pulled down five more boards (39-34) and scored 12 more points in the paint, 26-14, than the Big Green.

Aminu Mohammed put up 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor. His 17 points were the most by a freshman on opening night during Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s tenure.

The 2021 BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year also pulled down six rebounds and dished out two assists in his team-high 33 minutes of action.

Donald Carey recorded 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with a team-best seven rebounds in 33 minutes of work. The senior captain drained half of his six shots from behind the arc.

Hoya newcomers Kaiden Rice, Jalin Billingsley, Mohammed, Ryan Mutombo and Jordan Riley combined for 36 of the team’s 60 points, pulled down nearly half of the Blue & Gray’s boards and recorded five of the squad’s nine steals.

Capital One Arena welcomed 8,641 fans back for Georgetown’s first game in 616 days.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

American is coming off of back-to-back wins over Marist, 77-73 in overtime, and William & Mary, 74-62, as the visiting team puts its undefeated mark on the line on Tuesday.

Stacy Beckton Jr., paces the Eagle lineup with 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor. The American senior dominated in his last outing against William & Mary, registering a near double-double with 24 points on a 10-of-13 showing to go with nine rebounds

The remaining four starters, Josh Alexander, Connor Nelson, Johnny O’Neil and Collin Smalls, are all averaging exactly 10.0 points per contest.

American Head Coach Mike Brennan served four years (2009-13) as an assistant coach at Georgetown under John Thompson III. During Brennan’s four seasons on the Hilltop, the team accrued 93 wins, a No. 2 seed in the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament while Brennan coached NBA veteran Otto Porter, Jason Clark, Austin Freeman, Chris Wright, and former NBA big man Greg Monroe. Eagles’ Associate Head Coach Scott Greenman played for Thompson at Princeton (2002-06) and was on staff alongside Brennan during his tenure with the Blue & Gray (2010-13).

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Georgetown holds an impressive 46-8 record over the visiting Eagles and has won 10-straight contests since the 1983-84 season.

The Hoyas have not faced American since Dec. 28, 2019, when the Blue & Gray downed its opponent, 80-60, behind double-digit performances from current Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (17), Terrell Allen (14) and Jahvon Blair (14).

As a team, GU registered a 53.7 shooting percentage from the floor to the Eagles’ 41.1 while outrebounding them, 42-25. In the second half, the Hoyas forced American to miss all 10 of its 3-pointers.