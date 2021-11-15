NIL EVENT: Hoyas Players Visit Pinstripes Georgetown

Despite a tough first outing for the Georgetown Hoyas, the season must roll onward. There’s certainly no time to spare in the Name, Image, & Likeness endeavors for Georgetown student athletes. No longer is it required for college athletes to just stay in their lanes. To get the ball started, a player-partnership with G3 Collge and ProCamps U facilitated a meet and greet bowling event with several of the Hoyas basketball members at Pinstripes Georgetown over the weekend.

Falling behind on NIL might send any program to the gutter. If not already, NIL opportunity will soon be the kingpin of modern college basketball recruiting, and supporting the Hoyas means supporting the sponsorship and marketing endeavors of our favorite athletes.

This first major strike on the marketing for these players appears to have been a great success and a huge sign of things to come for Georgetown student athletes. Only a turkey would disagree.

For some of the more sociable players, this event was probably right up their alley. Rumor has it that the event was from 7-10 before they all split. Ok that one was pit-iful.

Here is a list of players who participated:

Jalin Billingsley

Chuma Azinge

Kaiden Rice

Donald Carey

Collin Holloway

Kobe Clark

Malcolm Wilson

Dante Harris

Ryan Mutombo

Tyler Beard

Jordan Riley

Victor Muresan

ProCamps is the company responsible for organizing the Kentucky NIL event in September. There was also an Indiana event earlier this month.

Are you ready for the Fans First Fan Fest? Get your first look at this years squad on September 18th in Lexington - Tickets are moving quickly. Grab yours before they’re gone at https://t.co/pfwC4tDtXG pic.twitter.com/kENXSMkgWg — ProCampsU (@ProCampsU) September 10, 2021

Press Release:

MEMBERS OF GEORGETOWN MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM PARTICIPATED IN INAUGURAL PINS AND WINS BOWLING EVENT

Washington, DC –- Members of the Georgetown men’s basketball team participated in the Inaugural Pins and Wins Bowling Event at Pinstripes Georgetown.

This inaugural NIL event, a private initiative, hosted at Pinstripes Georgetown, featured members of the current men’s basketball team. The event provided attendees the opportunity to engage and interact with the players while receiving autographs, partaking in photo opportunities, and then having an exclusive opportunity to bowl with members of the team.

The inaugural Pins and Wins Bowling Event has been made possible thanks to local sponsors and individual contributions.

About G3 College | ProCamps U

G3 College | ProCampsU, a division of G3 | ProCamps, launched July 2021 with a mission of partnering with collegiate student-athletes to deliver memorable brand experiences and events. For more information, please visit ProCampsU.com.

About G3 Marketing | ProCamps

Founded in 1998, G3 Marketing | ProCamps is a best-in-class event sports marketing and management company specializing in developing, spearheading, and operating special events, camps, appearances, brand activations, and related experiences for professional athletes and coaches in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA, ATP, NCAA, NASCAR, WPSL, MLL and NFHL. G3 Marketing | ProCamps helps Fortune 500 brands activate and execute more than 175 events annually across the country, in order to effectively deliver brand messaging to thousands of parents, kids, and coaches via retail promotions, traditional and social media, plus on-site activations.

—

While the introductory event seems pretty tight-lipped, the understanding is that the athlete attendees received a very nice pay check for participating in this exclusive private party.

Hopefully there’s more to come with photos and info now that the press release is out!

Congratulations to all who worked hard to put together this event and help introduce NIL deal opportunities for well deserving college athletes. Looking forward to more NIL news for Georgetown student athletes.