SCHEDULE: Georgetown to Host Central Arkansas on Nov. 9

The Georgetown Hoyas will host the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Nov. 9, 2019.

To be the man, you gotta beat the man.



the non-conference slate!



8 National Championships from 4 programs

186 NCAA Tourneys

32 Final Fours

86 Sweet 16s

52 Elite Eights



153 days ... get your ready!



Full schedule release coming tomorrow!#BearClawsUp pic.twitter.com/vWvoDZzaCF — UCA Men's Basketball (@UCAMBB) June 5, 2019

The Bears announced their non-conference opponents via their Twitter and included games against Georgetown, Duke, and participation in the Empire Classic.

UCA has Georgetown scheduled on Saturday, November 9, Duke on November 12, and two games in Riverside, California on Nov. 22 and 23, against two of “CAL BAPTIST/PRAIRIE VIEW/GEORGIA STATE.” One might guess those games would be held at CBU’s new-ish arena.

We dare not utter a preference in those three and risk jinxing it. In the meantime, take a look at these Bears...

BYU transfer guard Rylan Bergersen coming to Conway to join @UCAMBB, pushing Bears' recruiting class to five #BearClawsUp https://t.co/TiAdh1rNzF — UCA Athletics (@ucasports) May 1, 2019

Last season, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas faced UMES and Central Connecticut on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Saturday the 10th before Illinois on Tuesday, November 13th in the Gavitt Games.

Georgetown’s schedule:

(Exhibition) August 10-17, 2019 - a trio of exhibition games against professional and national teams at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas

Nov. 9, 2019 - University of Central Arkansas in DC (UCA schedule)

Empire Classic (second prelim game) regional round game (from Press Release; other 4 teams typically announced in June)

Nov. 14, 2019 – Penn State in DC (Gavitt Games; per @BIGEASTmbb)

Nov. 21-22, 2019 – 2019 Empire Classic at MSG – 2 of Duke, Texas, and Cal

December 7, 2019 – at SMU (Press Release)

December 14, 2019 - Syracuse in DC (per @GeorgetownHoops)

Mid-Dec, 2019 – at Oklahoma State (based on timing of VU, CU, and PC’s 2018 games)

Jan 1, 2020 BIG EAST (18 games)

That’s 26 games… keep an eye out for an official Empire Classic announcement(s) about the preliminaries, soon.