Presser from Georgetown:

Greg Malinowski Named to 2019 Pan American Games Roster

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University men’s basketball alum Greg Malinowski (Chantilly, Va. / Episcopal / William & Mary) was named to the preliminary roster for the United States in the upcoming 2019 Pan American Games, to be played in Lima, Peru on July 31 – Aug. 4. The roster includes of pool of 15 players, all comprised of current and former BIG EAST student-athletes, and will be finalized with 12 active players and three alternates prior to competition.

Malinowksi began his collegiate career at William & Mary before transferring to the Hilltop to play his final year of eligibility with the Blue & Gray. In his four-year career, he scored 805 points, nailed 152 3-pointers and hauled in 402 rebounds. He was named to the BIG EAST weekly honor roll once during his senior season after leading the Hoyas to an 84-76 road win at Butler behind 26 points on 10 of 12 shooting, including going 6 of 7 from downtown. He added seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

The BIG EAST is the first Division I conference to represent the U.S. in the sport of men’s basketball in Pan American Games competition. Ed Cooley, the head coach of Providence College, will be the head coach of the U.S. squad. He will be assisted by Kevin Willard of Seton Hall University and Mike Martin of Brown University.

Malinowksi in the fourth Georgetown player to represent the U.S. on the hardwood at the Pan American Games and the first since 2007. Fellow Hoyas that have played include Steve Sullivan (1967), John Duren (1979) and Roy Hibbert (2007). The Pan American Games are a multi-sport event featuring teams from North, South and Central American and the Caribbean, which are organized by the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) and played every four years in the year preceding the Olympics (2019, 2023, etc.). The team will play five games in five days in Lima. The U.S. squad will open play in Pool A against Virgin Islands on July 31 followed by contests against Venezuela on Aug. 1 and Puerto Rico on Aug. 2 before medal round play on Aug. 3-4. The Pool B Participants are: Argentina, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Uruguay. Prior to the Games, the team will practice at the Ruane Development Center on the Providence College campus July 21-26.

2019 Pan American Games Roster

*Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Myles Cale, Seton Hall

Alpha Diallo, Providence

David Duke, Providence

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Geoffrey Groselle, Creighton

Mustapha Heron, St. John’s

Greg Malinowski, Georgetown

Sean McDermott, Butler

Luwane Pipkins, Providence

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

A.J. Reeves, Providence

Jermaine Samuels, Villanova

Nate Watson, Providence

Tyler Wideman, Butler

Head Coach: Ed Cooley (Providence)Assistant Coach: Kevin Willard (Seton Hall)Assistant Coach: Mike Martin (Brown) *All Pan American Games roster nominations are pending final approval of the U.S. Olympic Committee.