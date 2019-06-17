LINKS: Big East’s Most Important Players, R.J. Davis Official Visit News

Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven has been named by Andy Katz as the 4th most important player in the Big East.

Top 5 most important @BIGEASTMBB players, according to @TheAndyKatz!



1. Myles Powell

2. Markus Howard

3. Naji Marshall

4. Omer Yurtseven

5. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl



https://t.co/TR0184PV6q pic.twitter.com/s0g6kXUqXh — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 13, 2019

The link to the post is HERE, and the blurb on Yurt7 is below:

4. Omer Yurtseven, 7-0, Jr., Georgetown: Yurtseven sat out last season after averaging 13 points a game at NC State. The Hoyas have one of the more underrated backcourts with James Akinjo and Mac McClung. If Yurtseven comes through and delivers as the anchor inside, as well as being a rim protector, then the Hoyas should be an NCAA tournament team.

In recruiting news, 4-star Class of 2020 guard RJ Davis will take his 1st official visit to Georgetown next weekend.

“Davis will also take an unofficial visit to Marquette this Wednesday (June 19) and then one to Pittsburgh in the next few weeks, Robert Davis said. He will also visit UCLA later this summer.The Georgetown and Marquette visits were first reported by Andrew Slater.Georgetown, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Indiana, Marquette, Kansas and Florida are among the leading contenders for Davis.“R.J.’s a floor general for us, true point guard who can really score it,” Stepinac coach Pat Massaroni said last fall. “He averaged 20 and 7 for us as a sophomore. He’s a 1,000-point scorer. He just has the ability to see the floor and get guys involved, and has the ability to make big shots. He’s clutch at the free throw line. He’s just a winner.”

Highlights: