LINKS: Is Ewing Still Recruiting Class of ‘19?

The Georgetown Hoyas and Patrick Ewing are undoubtedly hitting the recruiting trail hard this off season, but there are casual rumors that recruiting for this year’s freshman class is not quite done.

Even after adding 6 new players for the start of the 2019 season (plus Omer Yurtseven after his year-in-residency), players may still be getting offers to join Ewing’s squad.

Georgetown just offered 2019 wing Niven Glover@ronbailey19 https://t.co/9paBwop6BJ — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) May 23, 2019

Blessed to receive an offer from Georgetown University pic.twitter.com/GabLsQlLI4 — Niven Glover (@IcebucketNep) May 23, 2019

Georgetown and LaSalle are both fighting for the commitment of 2019 4-star PG Nah'Shon Hyland — Leader Johnson (@WriterLeader247) May 21, 2019

2019 SG Brandon Weatherspoonis a name to watch for in Georgetown recruiting — Leader Johnson (@WriterLeader247) May 21, 2019

Of course, Georgetown is up against a numbers barrier with scholarships, even after the reported transfer of Grayson Carter that made the way for 2019 SF Myron Gardner or grad-transfer guard Terrell Allen.

Per a source, #Hoyas forward Grayson Carter has entered his name into the transfer portal. — Hoyas247 (@Hoyas247) April 29, 2019

While at least one of these names have been mentioned before, e.g., in LCPolo18’s tracker, none of these players are mentioned in Big East Coast Bias’ brand-new recruiting tracker.

Oak Ridge standout Niven Glover scores 29 in 78-49 rout of Edgewater | Orlando Sentinel

And Niven Glover, a 6-foot-4 dynamo who has been overshadowed by older prospects for most of his high school career, didn’t take long to establish himself as a senior scoring machine. Glover scored 29 points, 18 in the first half, as Oak Ridge routed visiting Edgewater 78-49 in a season-opening matchup of Orlando high school basketball powers on Monday night. That included three dunks and four 3-point shots as he demonstrated his ability to produce points from all angles. “I want to score as many points as a I can to help my team win,” Glover said. “That’s my job.”

Perhaps more important to Hoyas fans is the potential to go over the scholarship limit.

While the roster situation may not be cleared up any time soon, feel free to share any info on these potential recruits you can find. For instance, a video of Niven Glover hitting the ceiling with his head: