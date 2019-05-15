SCHEDULE: Hoyas to Visit Bahamas in August, Host Gavitt Game in November

The Georgetown Hoyas have announced that they will be traveling this August to the Bahamas for some exhibition basketball:

Georgetown University’s men’s basketball team will embark on a seven-day foreign tour this summer, traveling to the Bahamas August 10-17, 2019. The Hoyas will play a trio of exhibition games against professional and national teams at Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. NCAA rules allow programs to take foreign tours once every four academic years. This is the first international trip under head coach Patrick Ewing. Recent stops for GU have included Italy in 2015 and China in 2011. Georgetown fans are encouraged to join the Hoyas and support the Blue & Gray on their summer tour. Multiple tiers of packages are available and information can be found by visiting here ... Games will be played in the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. A full schedule of opponents and game times will be announced as soon as details are finalized. For more information and early notification when tickets for the 2019-20 season go on sale, please add your name to the Men’s Basketball Ticket Interest List at WeAreGeorgetown.com/interestlist.

This confirms the first half of what our fearless leader has previously conveyed. No doubt this will help with team-building on a squad with 7+ players who did not play for Georgetown last year.

Georgetown will be taking a team trip to the Bahamas this summer from August 10-17. Per source, the Hoyas will also play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2020-21. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) April 29, 2019

The Hoyas have also let it slip that their Gavitt Games matchup will be a home game, but the opponent is “TBD.”

We will host a Gavitt Tip-off game. Date/Opponent TBD. Syracuse comes to DC on Dec. 14. — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) May 14, 2019

Last May 15th, the Gavitt Games match-ups were announced.

This will be the 5th year for the Gavitt Tipoff Games, under an 8-year deal. The games, of course, feature teams from the Big East the Big Ten. The Hoyas are 1-2 in the Gavitt Games so far, with both losses against Maryland, and the win against Illinois last year.

Due to the discrepancy in number of conference members of the BIG EAST and the Big Ten, each team from the BIG EAST must participate in 6 games and each Big Ten school must participate in 4. Michigan State has not participated yet and is expected to be in games for the next 4 years. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin have all participated 3 times, while Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Purdue have each participated twice.

If you can identify some further logic to guessing which Big Ten team will come to DC, please comment below!

Currently the Schedule looks like this:

(Exhibition) August 10-17, 2019 - a trio of exhibition games against professional and national teams at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, Bahamas

Nov. 12 – 15, 2019 – a home BIG10 match-up in Gavitt Games (timeframe from history)

Nov. 2019 Empire Classic pair of regional round games on campus (from Press Release)

Nov. 21-22, 2019 – 2019 Empire Classic at MSG – 2 of Duke, Texas and Cal

December 7, 2019 – at SMU (Press Release)

December 14, 2019 - Syracuse in DC (per @GeorgetownHoops)

Mid-Dec, 2019 – at Oklahoma State (based on timing of VU, CU, and PC’s 2018 games)

Jan 1, 2020 BIG EAST (18 games)

That’s 26 games…

The buzz about scheduling Memphis has simmered down for now. Perhaps it’s for the best as Penny Hardway has a really good recruiting class.