Josh LeBlanc Wins 2nd BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Award

Josh LeBlanc earned his second BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Award on Monday, two days after scoring 14 points and hauling in a career-best 17 rebounds in the Hoyas 77-71 double overtime win over Seton Hall.

LeBlanc averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds as Georgetown went 2-0 last week to improve the Hoyas chances of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Baton Rouge native is averaging 9.4 ppg and 7.6 rpg. LeBlanc leads all freshman in the conference in rebounding and is second on the Hoyas behind only Jessie Govan.

The high energy forward won his first award back on Dec 31 and is now the third different freshman on Georgetown to win the award at least twice this season.

James Akinjo has three BIG EAST Freshman of the Week Awards - Nov 19, Jan 14, Feb 4 - while Mac McClung has also won the honor twice back on Dec 23 and Feb 11.

Georgetown’s talented first year trio has taken home a combined seven awards this season while no other school has multiple award winners. Marquette’s Joey Hauser is leading the way in the conference with five.

The Hoyas have a serious shot at landing three players on the All-Freshman team after placing two players on the team last season in Jamorko Pickett and Jahvon Blair.

Georgetown travels to Chicago to play DePaul on Wednesday.