Prediction Time: How many Hoyas will earn All-BIG EAST Honors?

If last year is an indication, the powers that be in New York will be sending out the all-league selections on Sunday during lunchtime.

So let’s not waste anytime and get right to the predictions.

For the eight time in school history and second consecutive season, Georgetown will have two all freshman selections in James Akinjo and Mac McClung.

But wait, there’s more.

At first I tried to avoid picking three Hoyas to make this team as I think that might be overkill but I think that’s what is going to happen. Now if AJ Reeves had played more at Providence I could have seen him taking away one of the spots from the Hoyas but you just have to put Josh LeBlanc on this team. LeBlanc is one of the top rebounders and averages just under 10 points per game. He’s making it.

Akinjo will probably win his fourth Freshman of the Week award later in the day for his heroics in Saturday’s win at No. 16 Marquette. The 6-foot guard from Oakland should win Freshman of the Year when the BIG EAST hands out that honor on Wednesday. Six Hoyas have earned that award with Greg Monore being the most recent winner in 2009.

Jessie Govan will become the first Hoya since D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera to earn a spot on the First Team. When DSR earned the nod back in 2015 it was the sixth straight season in which Georgetown placed a player on the team. Govan’s struggles late in the season could bump him down to the second team but he was on pretty much every weekly honor roll so I’m going with him in the top five.

First Team All-BIG EAST

Markus Howard - Marquette

Myles Powell - Seton Hall

Phil Booth - Villanova

Shamorie Ponds - St. John’s

Jessie Govan - Georgetown

Second Team All-BIG EAST

Eric Paschall - Villanova

Sam Hauser - Marquette

Alpha Diallo - Providence

Kamar Baldwin - Butler

Max Strus - DePaul

All-Freshman Team

James Akinjo - Georgetown

Mac McClung - Georgetown

Joey Hauser - Marquette

Saddiq Bey - Villanova

Josh LeBlanc - Georgetown

As a reminder, here is your 2019 Big East Tournament bracket: