Prediction Time: How many Hoyas will earn All-BIG EAST Honors?

If last year is an indication, the powers that be in New York will be sending out the all-league selections on Sunday during lunchtime.
So let’s not waste anytime and get right to the predictions.
For the eight time in school history and second consecutive season, Georgetown will have two all freshman selections in James Akinjo and Mac McClung.
But wait, there’s more.
At first I tried to avoid picking three Hoyas to make this team as I think that might be overkill but I think that’s what is going to happen. Now if AJ Reeves had played more at Providence I could have seen him taking away one of the spots from the Hoyas but you just have to put Josh LeBlanc on this team. LeBlanc is one of the top rebounders and averages just under 10 points per game. He’s making it.
Akinjo will probably win his fourth Freshman of the Week award later in the day for his heroics in Saturday’s win at No. 16 Marquette. The 6-foot guard from Oakland should win Freshman of the Year when the BIG EAST hands out that honor on Wednesday. Six Hoyas have earned that award with Greg Monore being the most recent winner in 2009.
Jessie Govan will become the first Hoya since D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera to earn a spot on the First Team. When DSR earned the nod back in 2015 it was the sixth straight season in which Georgetown placed a player on the team. Govan’s struggles late in the season could bump him down to the second team but he was on pretty much every weekly honor roll so I’m going with him in the top five.
First Team All-BIG EAST
Markus Howard - Marquette
Myles Powell - Seton Hall
Phil Booth - Villanova
Shamorie Ponds - St. John’s
Jessie Govan - Georgetown
Second Team All-BIG EAST
Eric Paschall - Villanova
Sam Hauser - Marquette
Alpha Diallo - Providence
Kamar Baldwin - Butler
Max Strus - DePaul
All-Freshman Team
James Akinjo - Georgetown
Mac McClung - Georgetown
Joey Hauser - Marquette
Saddiq Bey - Villanova
Josh LeBlanc - Georgetown
As a reminder, here is your 2019 Big East Tournament bracket:
