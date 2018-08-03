Andy Katz’s 2018-19 Big East Preview: Hoyas on the Bubble

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz has revealed his 10 Questions for the Big East heading into next season and predicts the Hoyas will be much improved and squarely in the conversation for an NCAA Tournament bid. You can find the full article in the link above, the Georgetown-relevant blurbs are below:

5. When will Jessie Govan get respect nationally? Hopefully this season. Govan should be considered one of the best bigs in the country. He has continued to get better each season going from six to 10 to 17.9 points a game and his board work has gone up from 4 to 5 to 10. The 6-10 Govan is being coached by one of the best big men of all time in Patrick Ewing. Govan will be in the mix for Big East player of the year. And, like Ponds, he has a legitimate chance to lead his team to the NCAA tournament. Games at Illinois and at Syracuse should give Govan a chance to shine on the national stage.

Early predictions

NCAA bound: Villanova, Marquette, Providence.

On the bubble: Saint John’s, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Butler

Here’s our summer Big East power rankings:

Villanova Marquette Providence St. John’s Georgetown Seton Hall Butler Creighton Xavier DePaul

Our picks for the All-Big East first team

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Markus Howard, Marquette

Kamar Baldwin, Butler

Jessie Govan, Georgetown

Alpha Diallo, Providence

