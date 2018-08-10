Marcus Derrickson Signs with Golden State Warriors

A little NBA Hoyas news has dropped to liven up your Friday evening! Coming off of an impressive performance as part of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Summer League squad, Marcus Derrickson has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with that same team.

If you, like me, are wondering what an Exhibit 10 contract is and exactly what it means for Doc’s future, the fine folks over at SBNation’s Golden State of Mind have provided a concise explanation:

An Exhibit 10 contract is somewhere between a training camp invite and a two-way contract. Players with this type of contract receive a training camp invite, and that invite can be converted to a two-way contract. If the player is waived, but they choose to sign with the team’s G-League affiliate (in this case the Santa Cruz Warriors), they can receive up to a $50,000 bonus depending on how long they stay with the affiliate. So for Derrickson, this assures that he won’t just get the tiny G-League contract this year. If the Warriors or another team offer him a two-way contract or guaranteed contract, great. If not, he can join Santa Cruz and still make the $50,000 bonus. For the Warriors, it helps get Derrickson into training camp (rather than signing elsewhere), so that they can evaluate him and potentially offer him their second two-way contract (Damion Lee has the first).

Derrickson left for the NBA Draft after his Junior year with the Hoyas, having averaged 16pts/8reb and shooting 46.5% from three in his first season under new head coach Patrick Ewing. While MD remained undrafted back in June, he had a large positive impact on the Warriors’ performance over the break, chipping in 13pts/5reb over the series of NBA Summer League games.

He looks confident, agile, and we all know MD can shoot. Now, as we wrote earlier in the summer, Warriors fans are learning that too. Which is obviously awesome. Congratulations to Marcus, and Hoya Saxa!