Georgetown vs Little Rock: Rich Chvotkin’s 1,400 Game!

Game 12: Little Rock Trojans (5-7) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-3)

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: First ever meeting

TV: FSN – MASN2 in DC (John Fanta & Tarik Turner)

Radio: Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin)

KenPom Prediction: Georgetown 86, Little Rock 72 (90 percent)

Line: Hoyas -13.5

First things first as we must bring great attention to an incredible achievement in the Georgetown Basketball world.

Rich Chvotkin, Georgetown’s legendary play-by-play voice, will be calling his 1,400 game when the Hoyas host Little Rock on Saturday afternoon. It’s an incredible milestone for Chvotkin who has called nearly every game since the 1974-75 season opener against Upsala.

Chvotkin’s only misses since former coach John Thompson Jr’s third season came during the 1990-91 campaign and with good reason. After calling the Hoyas victory over Duke in early December, Chvotkin was deployed in Operation Desert Shield which ultimately became Operation Desert Storm. Rich was back by the start of the next season and hasn't looked back.

Perhaps no bigger compliment comes from the fact that over the years many Georgetown fans often turn down the TV and listen to the call on the radio coming from Rich.

Here’s to another 1,400 games, Rich!

OK, so about the game.

Georgetown’s second to last non-conference game of the season features a matchup of former NBA teammates in Patrick Ewing and Darrell Walker.

In fact, when you throw in current Hoyas assistant Louie Orr, Capital One Arena might be the only place on the planet where one can catch three former New York Knicks from the 1985-86 season. And if current Wizards general manager Ernie Grunfeld gets to work early, there would be four.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH

1 – Will Greg Malinowski’s recent play earn him more minutes?

The William & Mary transfer has played well in the second halves in two of the last three games – Syracuse and Appalachian State – despite not getting much run in the first half. Malinowski averages around 14 minutes per game but they’ve often come in big chunks rather than spread out. The fifth-year player tied his Hoyas best 11 points despite playing in the first half against the Mountaineers. It’s possible that Ewing knows what he has in Malinowski and is simply just playing with lineups before league play begins. That being said, Malinowski who is hitting nearly 50 percent of his 3-pointers, probably deserves a look earlier in games.

2 – Can Georgetown slow down Little Rock?

Little Rock isn’t very good right now but they did manage to hold a late lead on Memphis during the week thanks to a big game from Rayjon Tucker. The Trojans put in 89 in a losing effort to coach Penny Hardaway’s squad. Georgetown still seems to be trying to find an identity on defense so being able to hold Little Rock to under 70 might be a good place to start. The jury is still out on Georgetown’s zone as it needs some finer tuning.

3 – Did Grayson Carter’s first half against App State earn the frosh more minutes?

With Mac McClung, James Akinjo, and Josh LeBlanc getting all of the attention, fellow freshman Grayson Carter had a nice showing in nine first half minutes against App State. Carter had four points and three rebounds and also, for lack of a better phrase, looked the part while he was on the court. Carter provided some help with Trey Mourning in foul trouble and picked up a block and a steal on defense. With the lineups currently up in the air once the subs begin, it seems like Carter might deserve a second look. Carter played just five total minutes before last game.

Prediction: Georgetown 85, Little Rock 74