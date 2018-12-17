The Current State of Georgetown Basketball: Twitter Thread 1

Below is an excellent thread on the current state of the Georgetown basketball program. Feel free to give it a read and leave your thoughts in the comments section below. A second thread will be coming later today.
the rational part of me knows the hoyas' teal uniforms is a silly hill to die on when the team looked like a glorified high school squad yesterday, but I do think it's part of a larger problem with the program that's only growing: the program is losing its identity. 1/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
There's a few things we are not and will never be. We are not a true bluebood -- the kind of school that can reload at will, and has the perfect combo of coach, resources, relentless fanbase, history, etc. sure, it's nice to be duke or kansas (while it lasts -- amirite ucla?) 2/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
We're not a Big Athletics School. If you're Michigan, Arizona, even Syracuse, it's fun to have the size, budget, and captive audience to be up more than you're down. Football and basketball basically drive together -- you can take a certain assurance in being who you are. 3/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
We slot more naturally in the Basketball Darlings -- many of whom are clustered in the Big East right now, plus Gonzaga and a few others. But thanks to Capital One Arena, we lack the intimate student-driven joy of playing in one of those places. 4/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
Hinkle, Gampel - you know what I mean. Hell, the Pavilion was crap before the reno (haven't been since so I can't say) but at least it had the tight, on-campus atmosphere. 5/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
But we have something those schools don't: we were once the biggest, baddest dudes around in the heyday of college basketball. that history rules. the legacy of Big John and the hoyas is just sui generis for reasons that transcend basketball.— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
and we're pissing that away. 6/x
here's how a kid should feel when he steps on the floor for georgetown: like he's pulling on the same damn jersey ewing did. the same threads iverson wore. not just the same name, same school. you are a direct descendant of that line.— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
7/x
about the only thing georgetown has going for it, besides a top-flight new training facility, is that living soul of the program. and you don't feel that at all anymore.— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
8/x
it feels like some cookie-cutter nike template school trying to appeal to same fake version of the youth dreamed up by balding 45-year-old marketing and "creative" execs who think a splash of random neon is all you need. 9/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
I don't want to be Oregon. I don't need give a sh*t if drake puts a hoyas jersey on. 10/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
i want to be a walking throwback. i want iverson-era classics. forever. i want a hard-nosed team of kids who will hustle their faces off, and a starting lineup of juniors and seniors who are still there because they developed, not because they have no place else to go. 11/x— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
we won't always be #1, maybe not ever again. but i want people to see a hoyas jersey and say, that's LEGIT.— Jingle B. Practice (@talkinbpractice) December 17, 2018
what are we now? aquamarine.
FIN.
Loading comments...